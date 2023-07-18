The Global Breakfast Food Market is forecasted to grow by USD 125 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breakfast Food Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475812/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the breakfast food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by frequent breakfast product launches, high spending on health-benefiting food products, and an increasing working population.



The breakfast food market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product Type

• Bakery products

• Ready meals

• Cereals

• Snack bars

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the plant-based foods gaining traction as one of the prime reasons driving the breakfast food market growth during the next few years. Also, increased online penetration and mergers and acquisitions among vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading breakfast food market vendors that include Nestle SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., PepsiCo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Del Monte Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, ITC Ltd., pladis Foods Ltd., Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Conagra Brands Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Happy Egg Co. USA., Hormel Foods Corp., Versova, Aussee Oats Milling Pvt Ltd, Hildur Functional Foods Pvt. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Starbucks Corp., and Mars Inc. Also, the breakfast food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

