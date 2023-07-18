P10 Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release for Thursday, August 10, 2023

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced it will release its second quarter 2023 results on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after U.S. markets close.



The company will also host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The call may be accessed here. All participants joining by telephone should dial one of the following numbers, followed by the Participant Access Code:

U.S. (toll free): 1-833-470-1428 International: 1-404-975-4839 Participant Access Code: 213469



For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available on P10’s investor relations page at www.p10alts.com .

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of March 31, 2023, P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,300 investors across 50 states, 54 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com.

Ownership Limitations

P10’s Certificate of Incorporation contains certain provisions for the protection of tax benefits relating to P10’s net operating losses. Such provisions generally void transfers of shares that would result in the creation of a new 4.99% shareholder or result in an existing 4.99% shareholder acquiring additional shares of P10.

