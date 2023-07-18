United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”) today announced net income for the second quarter of $63.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $104.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.01 or 2% from the first quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $0.08 or 13%, from the second quarter of 2022. Industry-wide deposit price competition drove increased deposit costs, leading to an $11.2 million decrease in net interest revenue for the quarter. This was offset by a decline in quarterly noninterest expenses and an increase in noninterest income. On an operating basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.55 decreased $0.03 or 5% compared to last quarter mainly due to net interest margin compression despite lower noninterest expenses and noninterest income growth. Deposits grew by 4.5% annualized and loans grew at a 6.3% annualized rate during the quarter. Credit continues to perform well, with net charge offs of 20 basis points, up slightly from 17 basis points in the previous quarter.



For the quarter, United’s return on assets was 0.95%, or 1.00% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 7.5% and return on tangible common equity was 11.4%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.65% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.21%, up four basis points from the first quarter of 2023.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We are pleased to continue to perform well despite a challenging interest rate environment. In the face of increased deposit pricing competition, we grew customer deposits and funded solid loan growth. This reflects the strength of our franchise and the loyalty of our customer base. Our loan growth was within our stated target range of mid to high single digits. Higher deposit costs due to mix and rate changes resulted in a lower net interest margin from the previous quarter, however, we still delivered strong returns and continued to strengthen our balance sheet.” Harton continued, “We also completed some important steps with our recent strategic expansions. We completed the operational conversion of Progress, which means they now officially operate under the United Community brand across their outstanding Alabama and Florida Panhandle markets. Just a few weeks ago, on July 1, we completed our merger with First Miami Bancorp and its bank subsidiary, First National Bank of South Miami. We continue to be excited and highly optimistic about what the future holds for these two great partnerships.”

United’s net interest margin decreased by 24 basis points to 3.37% from the first quarter. The average yield on United’s interest-earning assets was up 21 basis points to 4.97%, but its cost of deposits increased by 54 basis points to 1.64%, leading to the reduction in the net interest margin. Net charge-offs were $8.4 million or 0.20% of average loans during the quarter, up three basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023, and NPAs were 40 basis points relative to total assets, up 12 basis points from the previous quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, “We continue to be pleased with the performance of our teams and our markets during this uncertain economic environment and interest rate driven headwinds. Our focus continues to be putting our clients and communities first and on prudently growing our business. We are very excited about our ability to strengthen our teams and recruit great bankers in the Southeast’s most attractive metropolitan markets and we look forward to continuing to build a great franchise.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $63.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $104.3 million

EPS decreased by 13% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 17% on an operating basis; compared to first quarter 2023, EPS increased 2% on a GAAP basis and decreased 5% on an operating basis

Return on assets of 0.95%, or 1.00% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.59%, or 1.65% when excluding merger-related and other charges

Return on common equity of 7.5%

Return on tangible common equity of 11.4% on an operating basis

Loan production of $1.5 billion, resulting in organic loan growth of 6.3% annualized for the quarter

Customer deposits, excluding brokered deposits and public funds, were up $109 million or 2.3% annualized from last quarter

Total deposits are estimated to be 77% insured or collateralized

Net interest margin of 3.37% was down 24 basis points from the first quarter due to increased deposit costs

Mortgage closings of $263 million compared to $498 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $305 million compared to $597 million a year ago

Noninterest income was up $6.2 million on a linked quarter basis with increases across multiple categories including services charges and fees, mortgage loan gains and related fees, as well as a one-time gain from the sale of our corporate benefits business; additionally, there were no losses on the sale of securities in the second quarter compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter

Noninterest expenses decreased by $7.4 million compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and by $2.4 million on an operating basis, mostly due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses and lower merger-related and other charges

Efficiency ratio of 55.7%, or 54.2% on an operating basis

Net charge-offs of $8.4 million, or 20 basis points as a percent of average loans, up three basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the first quarter

Nonperforming assets of 0.40% of total assets, up 12 basis points compared to March 31, 2023

Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 10% year-over-year



Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180523/f9d90a99ea. Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Second Quarter

2023 - 2022

Change

For the Six Months Ended June 30, YTD 2023 - 2022 Change

Second

Quarter First Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third Quarter Second

Quarter 2023 2022 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 295,775 $ 279,487 $ 240,831 $ 213,887 $ 187,378 $ 575,262 $ 358,437 Interest expense 95,489 68,017 30,943 14,113 8,475 163,506 15,742 Net interest revenue 200,286 211,470 209,888 199,774 178,903 12 % 411,756 342,695 20 % Provision for credit losses 22,753 21,783 19,831 15,392 5,604 44,536 28,690 Noninterest income 36,387 30,209 33,354 31,922 33,458 9 66,596 72,431 (8 ) Total revenue 213,920 219,896 223,411 216,304 206,757 3 433,816 386,436 12 Noninterest expenses 132,407 139,805 117,329 112,755 120,790 10 272,212 240,065 13 Income before income tax expense 81,513 80,091 106,082 103,549 85,967 (5 ) 161,604 146,371 10 Income tax expense 18,225 17,791 24,632 22,388 19,125 (5 ) 36,016 31,510 14 Net income 63,288 62,300 81,450 81,161 66,842 (5 ) 125,588 114,861 9 Merger-related and other charges 3,645 8,631 1,470 1,746 7,143 12,276 16,159 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (820 ) (1,955 ) (323 ) (385 ) (1,575 ) (2,775 ) (3,538 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 66,113 $ 68,976 $ 82,597 $ 82,522 $ 72,410 (9 ) $ 135,089 $ 127,482 6 Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 104,266 $ 101,874 $ 125,913 $ 118,941 $ 91,571 14 $ 206,140 $ 175,061 18 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.74 $ 0.74 $ 0.61 (13 ) $ 1.05 $ 1.04 1 Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.55 0.58 0.75 0.75 0.66 (17 ) 1.13 1.16 (3 ) Cash dividends declared 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.22 0.21 10 0.46 0.42 10 Book value 25.98 25.76 24.38 23.78 23.96 8 25.98 23.96 8 Tangible book value (3) 17.83 17.59 17.13 16.52 16.68 7 17.83 16.68 7 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 7.47 % 7.34 % 10.86 % 11.02 % 9.31 % 7.41 % 8.07 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 7.82 8.15 11.01 11.21 10.10 7.98 8.98 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 11.35 11.63 15.20 15.60 14.20 11.49 12.62 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 0.95 0.95 1.33 1.32 1.08 0.95 0.93 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.00 1.06 1.35 1.34 1.17 1.03 1.03 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5) 1.59 1.58 2.07 1.94 1.49 1.58 1.43 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5) 1.65 1.71 2.09 1.97 1.60 1.68 1.56 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.37 3.61 3.76 3.57 3.19 3.49 3.08 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 55.71 57.20 47.95 48.41 56.58 56.46 57.00 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 54.17 53.67 47.35 47.66 53.23 53.92 53.16 Equity to total assets 11.89 11.90 11.25 11.12 10.95 11.89 10.95 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.21 8.17 7.88 7.70 7.59 8.21 7.59 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 103,737 $ 73,403 $ 44,281 $ 35,511 $ 34,428 201 $ 103,737 $ 34,428 201 Allowance for credit losses - loans 190,705 176,534 159,357 148,502 136,925 39 190,705 136,925 39 Allowance for credit losses - total 212,277 197,923 180,520 167,300 153,042 39 212,277 153,042 39 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 8,399 7,084 6,611 1,134 (1,069 ) 15,483 1,909 Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.10 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.00 % 0.94 % 1.10 % 0.94 % Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.22 1.16 1.18 1.12 1.05 1.22 1.05 Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.20 0.17 0.17 0.03 (0.03 ) 0.18 0.03 NPAs to total assets 0.40 0.28 0.18 0.15 0.14 0.40 0.14 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 17,395 $ 17,125 $ 15,335 $ 14,882 $ 14,541 20 $ 17,395 $ 14,541 20 Investment securities 5,914 5,915 6,228 6,539 6,683 (12 ) 5,914 6,683 (12 ) Total assets 26,120 25,872 24,009 23,688 24,213 8 26,120 24,213 8 Deposits 22,252 22,005 19,877 20,321 20,873 7 22,252 20,873 7 Shareholders’ equity 3,106 3,078 2,701 2,635 2,651 17 3,106 2,651 17 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 115,266 115,152 106,223 106,163 106,034 9 115,266 106,034 9

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 For the Six Months Ended June 30, Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter 2023 2022 Noninterest expense reconciliation Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 132,407 $ 139,805 $ 117,329 $ 112,755 $ 120,790 $ 272,212 $ 240,065 Merger-related and other charges (3,645 ) (8,631 ) (1,470 ) (1,746 ) (7,143 ) (12,276 ) (16,159 ) Noninterest expenses - operating $ 128,762 $ 131,174 $ 115,859 $ 111,009 $ 113,647 $ 259,936 $ 223,906 Net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 63,288 $ 62,300 $ 81,450 $ 81,161 $ 66,842 $ 125,588 $ 114,861 Merger-related and other charges 3,645 8,631 1,470 1,746 7,143 12,276 16,159 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (820 ) (1,955 ) (323 ) (385 ) (1,575 ) (2,775 ) (3,538 ) Net income - operating $ 66,113 $ 68,976 $ 82,597 $ 82,522 $ 72,410 $ 135,089 $ 127,482 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 63,288 $ 62,300 $ 81,450 $ 81,161 $ 66,842 $ 125,588 $ 114,861 Income tax expense 18,225 17,791 24,632 22,388 19,125 36,016 31,510 Provision for credit losses 22,753 21,783 19,831 15,392 5,604 44,536 28,690 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 104,266 $ 101,874 $ 125,913 $ 118,941 $ 91,571 $ 206,140 $ 175,061 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.74 $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 1.05 $ 1.04 Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.02 0.06 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.08 0.12 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 0.66 $ 1.13 $ 1.16 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 25.98 $ 25.76 $ 24.38 $ 23.78 $ 23.96 $ 25.98 $ 23.96 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (8.15 ) (8.17 ) (7.25 ) (7.26 ) (7.28 ) (8.15 ) (7.28 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 17.83 $ 17.59 $ 17.13 $ 16.52 $ 16.68 $ 17.83 $ 16.68 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 7.47 % 7.34 % 10.86 % 11.02 % 9.31 % 7.41 % 8.07 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.35 0.81 0.15 0.19 0.79 0.57 0.91 Return on common equity - operating 7.82 8.15 11.01 11.21 10.10 7.98 8.98 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.53 3.48 4.19 4.39 4.10 3.51 3.64 Return on tangible common equity - operating 11.35 % 11.63 % 15.20 % 15.60 % 14.20 % 11.49 % 12.62 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 0.95 % 0.95 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.08 % 0.95 % 0.93 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.05 0.11 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.08 0.10 Return on assets - operating 1.00 % 1.06 % 1.35 % 1.34 % 1.17 % 1.03 % 1.03 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 0.95 % 0.95 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.08 % 0.95 % 0.93 % Income tax expense 0.29 0.29 0.41 0.37 0.32 0.28 0.26 Provision for credit losses 0.35 0.34 0.33 0.25 0.09 0.35 0.24 Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision 1.59 1.58 2.07 1.94 1.49 1.58 1.43 Merger-related and other charges 0.06 0.13 0.02 0.03 0.11 0.10 0.13 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges 1.65 % 1.71 % 2.09 % 1.97 % 1.60 % 1.68 % 1.56 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 55.71 % 57.20 % 47.95 % 48.41 % 56.58 % 56.46 % 57.00 % Merger-related and other charges (1.54 ) (3.53 ) (0.60 ) (0.75 ) (3.35 ) (2.54 ) (3.84 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 54.17 % 53.67 % 47.35 % 47.66 % 53.23 % 53.92 % 53.16 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.89 % 11.90 % 11.25 % 11.12 % 10.95 % 11.89 % 10.95 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.31 ) (3.36 ) (2.97 ) (3.01 ) (2.96 ) (3.31 ) (2.96 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.37 ) (0.37 ) (0.40 ) (0.41 ) (0.40 ) (0.37 ) (0.40 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.21 % 8.17 % 7.88 % 7.70 % 7.59 % 8.21 % 7.59 %





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End 2023 2022 Linked Quarter Change

Year over Year Change

(in millions) Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,111 $ 3,141 $ 2,735 $ 2,700 $ 2,681 $ (30 ) $ 430 Income producing commercial RE 3,670 3,611 3,262 3,299 3,273 59 397 Commercial & industrial 2,550 2,442 2,252 2,238 2,253 108 297 Commercial construction 1,739 1,806 1,598 1,514 1,514 (67 ) 225 Equipment financing 1,510 1,447 1,374 1,281 1,211 63 299 Total commercial 12,580 12,447 11,221 11,032 10,932 133 1,648 Residential mortgage 2,905 2,756 2,355 2,149 1,997 149 908 Home equity lines of credit 927 930 850 832 801 (3 ) 126 Residential construction 463 492 443 423 381 (29 ) 82 Manufactured housing 340 326 317 301 287 14 53 Consumer 180 174 149 145 143 6 37 Total loans $ 17,395 $ 17,125 $ 15,335 $ 14,882 $ 14,541 $ 270 $ 2,854 LOANS BY MARKET Georgia $ 4,281 $ 4,177 $ 4,051 $ 4,003 $ 3,960 $ 104 $ 321 South Carolina 2,750 2,672 2,587 2,516 2,377 78 373 North Carolina 2,355 2,257 2,186 2,117 2,006 98 349 Tennessee 2,387 2,458 2,507 2,536 2,621 (71 ) (234 ) Florida 1,708 1,745 1,308 1,259 1,235 (37 ) 473 Alabama 1,062 1,029 — — — 33 1,062 Commercial Banking Solutions 2,852 2,787 2,696 2,451 2,342 65 510 Total loans $ 17,395 $ 17,125 $ 15,335 $ 14,882 $ 14,541 $ 270 $ 2,854





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality (in thousands) 2023

2022 Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 3,471 $ 1,000 $ 523 Income producing RE 32,542 10,603 3,885 Commercial & industrial 30,823 33,276 14,470 Commercial construction 115 475 133 Equipment financing 8,989 5,044 5,438 Total commercial 75,940 50,398 24,449 Residential mortgage 11,419 11,280 10,919 Home equity lines of credit 2,777 2,377 1,888 Residential construction 1,682 143 405 Manufactured housing 10,782 8,542 6,518 Consumer 19 55 53 Total nonaccrual loans 102,619 72,795 44,232 OREO and repossessed assets 1,118 608 49 Total NPAs $ 103,737 $ 73,403 $ 44,281





2023 2022 Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ (205 ) (0.03 )% $ 90 0.01 % $ (130 ) (0.02 )% Income producing RE 1,184 0.13 2,306 0.26 (113 ) (0.01 ) Commercial & industrial 2,746 0.44 225 0.04 4,577 0.81 Commercial construction (105 ) (0.02 ) (37 ) (0.01 ) (77 ) (0.02 ) Equipment financing 2,537 0.69 3,375 0.93 1,658 0.50 Total commercial 6,157 0.20 5,959 0.20 5,915 0.21 Residential mortgage (43 ) (0.01 ) (87 ) (0.01 ) (33 ) (0.01 ) Home equity lines of credit (59 ) (0.03 ) 33 0.01 (89 ) (0.04 ) Residential construction 623 0.53 (15 ) (0.01 ) (23 ) (0.02 ) Manufactured housing 620 0.75 628 0.76 246 0.32 Consumer 1,101 2.51 566 1.37 595 1.61 Total $ 8,399 0.20 $ 7,084 0.17 $ 6,611 0.17

(1) Annualized.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 267,075 $ 195,771 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 443,661 316,082 Federal funds and other short-term investments — 135,000 Cash and cash equivalents 710,736 646,853 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,359,989 3,614,333 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,132,396 and $2,191,073, respectively) 2,553,835 2,613,648 Loans held for sale 27,104 13,600 Loans and leases held for investment 17,394,845 15,334,627 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (190,705 ) (159,357 ) Loans and leases, net 17,204,140 15,175,270 Premises and equipment, net 353,317 298,456 Bank owned life insurance 342,966 299,297 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 957,823 779,248 Other assets 610,287 568,179 Total assets $ 26,120,197 $ 24,008,884 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,970,668 $ 7,643,081 NOW and interest-bearing demand 5,076,371 4,350,878 Money market 5,036,665 4,510,680 Savings 1,261,138 1,456,337 Time 3,265,230 1,781,482 Brokered 641,916 134,049 Total deposits 22,251,988 19,876,507 Short-term borrowings — 158,933 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 550,000 Long-term debt 324,754 324,663 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 437,864 398,107 Total liabilities 23,014,606 21,308,210 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,989 and 4,000 shares Series I issued and outstanding, respectively, $25,000 per share liquidation preference 96,165 96,422 Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 115,265,912 and 106,222,758 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 115,266 106,223 Common stock issuable; 587,775 and 607,128 shares, respectively 12,228 12,307 Capital surplus 2,610,523 2,306,366 Retained earnings 577,316 508,844 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (305,907 ) (329,488 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,105,591 2,700,674 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 26,120,197 $ 24,008,884

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 250,484 $ 155,266 $ 486,915 $ 302,007 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,731, $2,539, $3,841 and $5,194, respectively 41,060 30,425 81,046 54,090 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 4,231 1,687 7,301 2,340 Total interest revenue 295,775 187,378 575,262 358,437 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 27,597 2,163 45,196 3,632 Money market 33,480 1,515 58,546 2,527 Savings 702 87 1,240 159 Time 27,438 537 42,096 1,115 Deposits 89,217 4,302 147,078 7,433 Short-term borrowings 1,849 — 2,997 — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 649 — 5,761 — Long-term debt 3,774 4,173 7,670 8,309 Total interest expense 95,489 8,475 163,506 15,742 Net interest revenue 200,286 178,903 411,756 342,695 Provision for credit losses 22,753 5,604 44,536 28,690 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 177,533 173,299 367,220 314,005 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 9,777 10,005 18,476 19,075 Mortgage loan gains and other related fees 6,584 6,971 11,105 23,123 Wealth management fees 5,600 5,985 11,324 11,880 Gains from sales of other loans, net 2,305 3,800 4,221 6,998 Lending and loan servicing fees 2,978 1,586 6,994 4,572 Securities losses, net — 46 (1,644 ) (3,688 ) Other 9,143 5,065 16,120 10,471 Total noninterest income 36,387 33,458 66,596 72,431 Total revenue 213,920 206,757 433,816 386,436 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 76,250 69,233 154,948 140,239 Communications and equipment 10,744 9,675 20,752 18,923 Occupancy 10,194 8,865 20,083 18,243 Advertising and public relations 2,314 2,300 4,663 3,788 Postage, printing and supplies 2,382 1,999 4,919 4,118 Professional fees 6,592 5,402 12,664 9,849 Lending and loan servicing expense 2,530 3,047 4,849 5,413 Outside services - electronic banking 2,660 2,947 6,085 5,470 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 4,142 2,267 8,143 4,440 Amortization of intangibles 3,421 1,736 6,949 3,529 Merger-related and other charges 3,645 7,143 12,276 16,159 Other 7,533 6,176 15,881 9,894 Total noninterest expenses 132,407 120,790 272,212 240,065 Income before income taxes 81,513 85,967 161,604 146,371 Income tax expense 18,225 19,125 36,016 31,510 Net income 63,288 66,842 125,588 114,861 Preferred stock dividends 1,719 1,719 3,438 3,438 Earnings allocated to participating securities 342 362 680 596 Net income available to common shareholders $ 61,227 $ 64,761 $ 121,470 $ 110,827 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.61 $ 1.05 $ 1.04 Diluted 0.53 0.61 1.05 1.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 115,774 106,610 115,614 106,580 Diluted 115,869 106,716 115,795 106,697

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 17,166,129 $ 250,472 5.85 % $ 14,382,324 $ 155,184 4.33 % Taxable securities (3) 5,956,193 39,329 2.64 6,436,992 27,886 1.73 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 369,364 2,323 2.52 490,659 3,410 2.78 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 461,022 4,658 4.05 1,302,935 2,066 0.64 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 23,952,708 296,782 4.97 22,612,910 188,546 3.34 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (181,769 ) (135,392 ) Cash and due from banks 251,691 203,291 Premises and equipment 345,771 286,417 Other assets (3) 1,500,827 1,286,107 Total assets $ 25,869,228 $ 24,253,333 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 4,879,591 27,597 2.27 $ 4,561,162 2,163 0.19 Money market 5,197,789 33,480 2.58 5,019,420 1,515 0.12 Savings 1,306,394 702 0.22 1,496,414 87 0.02 Time 2,976,482 22,471 3.03 1,671,632 491 0.12 Brokered time deposits 423,536 4,967 4.70 65,081 46 0.28 Total interest-bearing deposits 14,783,792 89,217 2.42 12,813,709 4,302 0.13 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 145,233 1,849 5.11 66 — — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,989 649 5.11 — — — Long-term debt 324,740 3,774 4.66 324,301 4,173 5.16 Total borrowed funds 520,962 6,272 4.83 324,367 4,173 5.16 Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,304,754 95,489 2.50 13,138,076 8,475 0.26 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,072,760 8,025,947 Other liabilities 385,324 397,890 Total liabilities 22,762,838 21,561,913 Shareholders' equity 3,106,390 2,691,420 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,869,228 $ 24,253,333 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 201,293 $ 180,071 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.47 % 3.08 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.37 % 3.19 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $389 million in 2023 and pretax unrealized losses of $271 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 17,032,493 $ 487,002 5.77 % $ 14,308,585 $ 301,821 4.25 % Taxable securities (3) 6,007,471 77,205 2.57 6,142,723 48,896 1.59 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 395,827 5,157 2.61 500,750 6,976 2.79 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 466,642 8,010 3.46 1,604,995 3,086 0.39 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 23,902,433 577,374 4.87 22,557,053 360,779 3.22 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (174,716 ) (124,384 ) Cash and due from banks 261,397 184,751 Premises and equipment 337,499 281,842 Other assets (3) 1,492,926 1,329,359 Total assets $ 25,819,539 $ 24,228,621 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 4,690,798 45,196 1.94 $ 4,613,838 3,632 0.16 Money market 5,210,457 58,546 2.27 5,064,866 2,527 0.10 Savings 1,361,357 1,240 0.18 1,466,812 159 0.02 Time 2,664,269 34,784 2.63 1,715,022 1,025 0.12 Brokered time deposits 316,470 7,312 4.66 72,048 90 0.25 Total interest-bearing deposits 14,243,351 147,078 2.08 12,932,586 7,433 0.12 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 126,697 2,997 4.77 337 — — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 250,912 5,761 4.63 — — — Long-term debt 324,721 7,670 4.76 321,663 8,309 5.21 Total borrowed funds 702,330 16,428 4.72 322,000 8,309 5.20 Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,945,681 163,506 2.21 13,254,586 15,742 0.24 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,383,575 7,847,284 Other liabilities 371,422 388,162 Total liabilities 22,700,678 21,490,032 Shareholders' equity 3,118,861 2,738,589 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,819,539 $ 24,228,621 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 413,868 $ 345,037 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.66 % 2.98 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.49 % 3.08 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $404 million in 2023 and pretax unrealized losses of $175 million in 2022, respectively, are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a top 100 U.S. financial institution with $26.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023, and through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. United Community Banks, Inc. is the financial holding company for United Community Bank (“United Community”) which has 212 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. Among other awards, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. The bank is also a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards, including the 2022 awards for Small Business Banking-Likelihood to Recommend (South) and Overall Satisfaction (South), and was named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to potential benefits of the First Miami merger, and the strength of our pipelines and their ability to support business growth across our markets and our belief that our high-quality balance sheet and business mix will support strong performance regardless of future economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships as a result of the merger, (3) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (4) the risks relating to the integration of First Miami’s operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (5) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (6) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, (7) the dilution caused by United’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, and (8) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

