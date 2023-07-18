The Global Commercial Air Conditioners Market is forecasted to grow by USD 45,610.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Air Conditioners Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475796/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the commercial air conditioners market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient commercial air conditioners, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development leading to demand for commercial air conditioners, and product innovation leading to portfolio extension of commercial air conditioners.



The commercial air conditioners market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Split systems

• VRF systems

• Chillers

• Rooftops

• Others



By Technology

• Non-inverter

• Inverter



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the increase in the use of r32 refrigerant in split air conditioners as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial air conditioners market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for integrated systems in buildings and growing demand for vrf systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the commercial air conditioners market covers the following areas:

• Commercial air conditioners market sizing

• Commercial air conditioners market forecast

• Commercial air conditioners market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial air conditioners market vendors that include AAON Inc., Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Modine Manufacturing Co., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Trane Technologies Plc, and Voltas Ltd.. Also, the commercial air conditioners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

