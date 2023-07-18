Wells Fargo Serves As Presenting Sponsor for 2023 TMCF Leadership Institute

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 18, 2023) – Wells Fargo will serve as the presenting sponsor for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s Leadership Institute, the organization’s premier signature professional development program serving students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and Predominately Black Institutions (PBIs). Wells Fargo has served in this role for more than ten years.

The 23rd Annual Leadership Institute “Reclaim Your Flame” will occur in person from September 20-23 in Washington, D.C. The Institute, now in its 23rd year, is part of a larger mission to advance pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students and intentionally diversify the future workforce within corporate America.

The conference hosts more than 400 HBCU students annually. It provides organizations access to a talented and diverse student population while helping participants connect to Fortune 500 companies and top-tier organizations.

“We are thrilled to continue our great relationship with Wells Fargo,” Thurgood Marshall College Fund President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams said. “We value their intentional approach to ensuring a diverse workforce by using talent from HBCUs and supporting our mission of championing the ambitious spirit. The Leadership Institute is our organizational signature event demonstrating our commitment to ensuring our students have access to opportunities while enhancing their 21st-century skills to compete in the workforce.”

One of the highlights of the Institute is a recruitment fair where major companies and government agencies identify top talent with respect to jobs, internships, and continuing education opportunities. Six hundred program representatives are expected to participate in the Institute this year.

“Wells Fargo is excited to support this continued partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to help empower diverse student leaders across the country,” said Gigi Dixon, Wells Fargo’s head of External Engagement for Diverse Segments, Representation, and Inclusion. “The Leadership Institute is committed to serving the needs of HBCU students and increasing equitable pathways to career opportunities. Wells Fargo is proud to support this work.”

Through dedicated programming and a commitment to reducing the cost of education for HBCU students through scholarships, TMCF and Wells Fargo are addressing some of the nation’s most difficult issues while creating both long-term impact and sustainable outcomes with underrepresented groups.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Historically Black Community Colleges, and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in K-12 and higher education. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo