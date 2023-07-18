The Middle East-Luxury Furniture Market is forecasted to grow by USD 350.67 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East-Luxury Furniture Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06475776/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the luxury furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of office spaces, growing residential construction, and growing affluent population.



The luxury furniture market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the growing demand for eco-friendly products as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, growing technological advances and growth in e-commerce industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the luxury furniture market in Middle East covers the following areas:

• Luxury furniture market sizing in Middle East

• Luxury furniture market forecast in Middle East

• Luxury furniture market industry analysis in Middle East



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury furniture market vendors that include Auraliving, B and B Italia SPA, Boca Do Lobo, Decca Home LLC, DelightFULL, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Haworth Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Lazzoni Furniture, Luma Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., Minotti S.p.A., Natuzzi SpA, Next Space LLC, Pan Emirates Home Furnishings, Poltrona Frau SPA, Scavolini S.p.a., Workspace, Anna Casa Ltd., and Global Amenagement. Also, the luxury furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

