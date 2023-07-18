The Global Neurology Devices Market is forecasted to grow by USD 12493.66 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.02% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neurology Devices Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360066/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the neurology devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, the growing geriatric population, and increasing funding for neurology.



The neurology devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Neurostimulation devices

• Interventional neurology devices

• Neurosurgery devices

• Cerebrospinal fluid management devices

• Others



By End-user

• Hospitals

• ASCs

• Specialty centers and others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advances in neurological devices as one of the prime reasons driving the neurology devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of initiatives that support research related to neurostimulation technology and growing medical tourism in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the neurology devices market covers the following areas:

• Neurology devices market sizing

• Neurology devices market forecast

• Neurology devices market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neurology devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Braintale, Helius Medical Technologies Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LivaNova Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., Penumbra Inc., Perflow Medical Ltd., Rapid Medical Ltd., Stryker Corp., The Magstim Co. Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Medtronic Plc. Also, the neurology devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360066/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________