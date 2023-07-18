EDNS:What is EDNS Foundation and What problem does it solve?

SINGAPORE , July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDNS Foundation is an essential component of the EDNS Ecosystem, responsible for managing and implementing various blockchain-based products and services. It plays a significant role in developing strategic plans for the ecosystem and fostering the growth of the EDNS community. Additionally, the foundation aims to educate users about blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies, with the ultimate goal of promoting widespread adoption of EDNS products in the Web 3.0 market. Furthermore, it will oversee the launch of the native token, $EDNS, which will facilitate transactions and governance within the ecosystem. Overall, EDNS Foundation plays a critical role in supporting the development and adoption of the EDNS Ecosystem and its associated technologies.

Token Overview

Token Name: EDNS Token Symbol: $EDNS Total Supply: 100,000,000 Initial Circulating Supply: 18,000,000 Circulation Supply: -

Coinstore.com Listing

Trading Pair: EDNS / USDT Trade Time: March 28 Withdrawal Time: March 28





What are the features of EDNS foundation?



The development of decentralised applications (dApps) using blockchain technology is leading towards a new era of the internet called Web 3.0. The EDNS project is contributing to this revolution by setting new standards for the decentralised infrastructure of the web. The $EDNS issued by EDNS Foundation will support dApp projects that interact with reality and aid the development of new emerging projects. The decentralised network of Web 3.0 is a more user-friendly, secure, private, and better-connected internet that allows resources to be accessed by anyone, anytime, and anywhere. The EDNS project consists of several dApps, including Ether Domain Name Services (EDNS), Decentralised Storage Drive (DeDrive), EDNS Wallet, Web builder for Web 3.0, and Web 3.0 messaging service (sendblock.io).

As the core product of the EDNS Ecosystem, EDNS is a Polygon-based decentralised domain naming service that improves upon traditional Domain Name Services (DNS). It offers a digital identity through issued decentralised domains to individual members and businesses, providing increased privacy, non-censorship, ownership, and security. The decentralised domain names offered by EDNS Domains are created in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are cryptographic assets on a blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that distinguish them from each other and are resalable on NFT secondary markets. EDNS Domains currently hosts its domains on the MATIC (Polygon) network and supports popular EVM-based public blockchains, including Ethereum, BNC, Avalanche, OKC, IoTex, Fantom, Optimism, and Arbitrumn. The interaction between EDNS Registry and EDNS Resolvers enables domain owners to store data, such as cryptocurrency addresses, mobile phone numbers, and storage hashes for decentralised websites. EDNS Domains aims to develop customised domain names, better connectivity to existing crypto wallets, gateways that can send and receive SMS and instant messages, decentralised storage with multi-language support, and web hosting and building tools.

What is the tokenomics of EDNS Foundation?

The issuance will have an initial limit of $EDNS Token [100,000,000] on Polygon Mainnet.



For more information about EDNS Foundation, please visit:

For more information about EDNS Domains, please visit:

