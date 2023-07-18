Global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market is projected to Reach USD 4.55 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8% from 2023-2032, Esticast Research

Pune, India, July 18, 2023, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market, By Type (Xylitol, Tagatose, Allulose, Trehalose, Isomaltulose), Category (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Bakery, Beverages, Confectionery, Dairy, Ice-Cream and Deserts, Table-Top Sweetener, Pharmaceuticals, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2032

Key Players in the Low Intensity Sweeteners Market:

Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., PureCircle, Tate & Lyle., zuChem, Inc., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., DuPont., Amyris, NutraSweet Co., ADM, DSM, GLG LIFE TECH CORP., Südzucker AG, HYET Sweet, Wisdom Natural Brands, Icon Foods, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., and BENEO

Low Intensity Sweeteners Outlook (2023 - 2032)

As per the current market research conducted by Esticast Research Team, the global Low Intensity Sweeteners market is expected to record a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2032. In 2023, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of USD 2.9 billion. By 2032, the valuation is anticipated to reach USD 4.55 billion.

The increasing consumer demand for clean-label products with natural ingredients has significantly influenced the low intensity sweeteners market. As a result, there is a growing preference for natural sweeteners derived from sources such as stevia, monk fruit, or erythritol. This shift in consumer preference has prompted manufacturers to prioritize the development of natural alternatives to traditional sweeteners.

Low Intensity Sweeteners Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

The Low Intensity Sweeteners (LIS) market exhibits several growth dynamics that contribute to its expansion and development. Here are the key growth dynamics in the Low Intensity Sweeteners market:

• Increasing Health Consciousness: Growing consumer awareness about the adverse effects of excessive sugar consumption on health has fueled the demand for low-calorie and reduced-sugar alternatives. Health-conscious individuals, including those managing diabetes or pursuing weight management, are actively seeking products with Low Intensity Sweeteners as sugar substitutes.

• Rising Obesity Rates and Diabetes Prevalence: The global increase in obesity rates and the prevalence of diabetes have created a strong demand for low-calorie sweeteners. Low Intensity Sweeteners offer sweetness without the significant calorie content of sugar, making them appealing options for individuals aiming to reduce their sugar intake and manage their weight or blood sugar levels.

• Regulatory Support and Sugar Reduction Initiatives: Governments and health organizations worldwide are promoting sugar reduction initiatives to address public health concerns. This support includes regulatory measures such as sugar taxes and labeling requirements, driving food and beverage manufacturers to seek alternative sweeteners like Low Intensity Sweeteners to comply with regulations and consumer demands for healthier options.

• Advancements in Sweetener Formulations and Taste Profiles: Continuous research and development efforts have led to improvements in the taste profiles and formulations of Low Intensity Sweeteners. Manufacturers strive to minimize any aftertaste and enhance the sensory experience to closely mimic the sweetness of sugar. These advancements contribute to increased consumer acceptance and adoption of Low Intensity Sweeteners.

• Growing Food and Beverage Industry: The expansion of the global food and beverage industry provides a favorable market landscape for Low Intensity Sweeteners. Food manufacturers are incorporating these sweeteners into a wide range of products, including beverages, confectionery, bakery goods, dairy products, and pharmaceuticals. The increasing demand for healthier and reduced-sugar options in these sectors further drives the market growth.

Low Intensity Sweeteners Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Low Intensity Sweeteners (LIS) market. Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 impact on the market:

Positive Impact:

• Increased Demand for Healthier Products: The pandemic has heightened consumer awareness of the importance of health and wellness. This has led to a growing demand for healthier food and beverage options, including products with low-calorie and reduced-sugar formulations. Low Intensity Sweeteners have benefited from this trend as consumers seek alternatives to traditional sugar.

Negative Impact:

• Disrupted Supply Chains: The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, affecting the availability and distribution of raw materials and finished products. This disruption has impacted the production and supply of Low Intensity Sweeteners, leading to potential shortages and increased costs.

• Decline in Foodservice Sector: The closure of restaurants, cafes, and other foodservice establishments during lockdowns and social distancing measures resulted in a decline in demand for Low Intensity Sweeteners used in commercial food preparations. The foodservice sector was significantly affected by the pandemic, leading to reduced consumption of sweeteners in this segment.

