The Global Electronic Musical Instruments Market is forecasted to grow by USD 551.01 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.13% during the forecast period

The report on the electronic musical instruments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for music-related leisure activities, rising number of music festivals and live events, and the inclusion of music in academic curricula.



The electronic musical instruments market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By End-user

• Electric pianos and keyboards

• String instruments

• Drums and percussion instruments

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the continuous development of new musical instruments as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic musical instruments market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in availability of music synthesizer clones and increasing demand for customized electronic musical instruments will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the electronic musical instruments market covers the following areas:

• Electronic musical instruments market sizing

• Electronic musical instruments market forecast

• Electronic musical instruments market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic musical instruments market vendors that include Anderson Guitarworks, Armadillo Enterprises Inc., C. F. Martin and Co. Inc., CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Focusrite Plc, Gibson Brands Inc., inMusic Brands Inc., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Marshall Morrison Instruments Pty. Ltd., Music Tribe Global Brands Ltd., NS Design, Peavey Electronics Corp., Rickenbacker International Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shure Inc., Speck Electronics, Yamaha Corp., and Roland Corp.. Also, the electronic musical instruments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

