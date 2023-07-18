The Global Paper Starch Market is forecasted to grow by USD 8982.41 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paper Starch Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05897303/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the paper starch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for printing and writing papers in the education sector, the emergence of various types of paper, and the booming e-commerce and packaging industry.



The paper starch market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Packaging paper and paperboard

• Printing and writing paper

• Others



By Application

• Corn

• Potato

• Wheat

• Cassava



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for recycled paper as one of the prime reasons driving the paper starch market growth during the next few years. Also, the high demand for corn starch due to its cost-effective nature and use of novel technologies for the production and development of physically modified starches will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the paper starch market covers the following areas:

• Paper starch market sizing

• Paper starch market forecast

• Paper starch market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paper starch market vendors that include Angel Starch and Food Pvt. Ltd., Anora Group Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bharat Starch, Bluecraft Agro Pvt. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Desai Marketing, Food Innovation Online Corp., Gromotech Agrochem Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Kent Corp., Poon Phol Co. Ltd., Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, SPAC Starch Products India Pvt. Ltd., Sudzucker AG, Tate and Lyle Plc, Tereos Group, and Gulshan Polyols Ltd.. Also, the paper starch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05897303/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________