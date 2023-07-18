The Global Printed Carton Market is forecasted to grow by USD 23.99 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.43% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printed Carton Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761939/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the printed carton market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing concerns about carbon emissions leading to food waste management, conversion of food waste into bio-based products and organic fertilizers, and increasing implementation of regulations and favorable policies.



The printed carton market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverage

• Personal care and household

• Healthcare

• Others



By Product

• Corrugated carton

• Folding carton



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising number of startups as one of the prime reasons driving the printed carton market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of IWMs and increasing integration of GIS in food waste management will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading printed carton market vendors that include All Packaging Co., Amcor Plc, Ariba and Co., DS Smith Plc, Guangzhou Yifeng Printing and Packaging Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Lithoflex Inc., Mondi plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Quad Graphics Inc., Refresco Group BV, Rengo Co. Ltd., Seaboard Folding Box Co. Inc., SIG Group AG, Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval S.A., WestRock Co., and Winston Packaging. Also, the printed carton market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

