Lavras Gold announces results of shareholder meeting

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) reports the voting results of its annual and special meeting held on July 18, 2023 (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of Lavras Gold and an omnibus long-term incentive plan.



Seven directors were also elected at the Meeting: David Birkett, Michael Durose, Jonathan Hill, Lawrence Lepard, Michael Mutchler, Rostislav Raykov, and Rowland Uloth.

Mr. Hill, new to the board this year, is an economic geologist with over 35 years of experience in exploration, project development, and mining operations around the world. He has been directly involved in the discovery of several world-class projects in both greenfield and brownfield arenas. As Principal Advisor at Exploration Outcomes Ltda, he provides specialist support to several companies including Jaguar Mining Inc. and Sanatana Resources. Mr. Hill is a non-executive director and Chairman of Royal Road Minerals and a non-executive director of Avanti Gold Corp and Stratabound Minerals.

In addition, Lavras Gold announces that it has granted 100,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.22 per Common Share and expiring on July 18, 2028, to a director of the Company.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is in Rio Grande do Sul State and primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 23 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares.

