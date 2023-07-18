The Global Biosurfactants Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3512.53 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biosurfactants Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05495831/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the biosurfactants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for personal care products, growing demand for environment-friendly products, and environmental regulations on synthetic surfactants.



The biosurfactants market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Detergents

• Cosmetics

• Industrial cleaners

• Food processing

• Others



By Type

• Glycolipids

• Lipopeptides and lipoproteins

• Surfactin

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the potential use of biosurfactants in cancer treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the biosurfactants market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of cost-effective production techniques and increasing demand for biosurfactants from the cosmetic industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biosurfactants market vendors that include AGAE Technologies LLC, Alfa Chemicals Ltd., Allied Carbon Solutions Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Biotensidon GmbH, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Innospec Inc., Jeneil Biotech Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Lion Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, People Against Dirty Holdings Ltd., Saraya Co. Ltd., and TensioGreen Technology Corp.. Also, the biosurfactants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

