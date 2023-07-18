The Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5,638.94 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.32% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cannabis-infused Edible Products Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445274/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the global cannabis-infused edible products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing social acceptance of cannabis, growing millennial purchasing power in key cannabis markets, and growing awareness about the health benefits of cannabis.

The global cannabis-infused edible products market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline and Online



By Product

• Food and Beverage



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advent of advanced cultivation methods for cannabis as one of the prime reasons driving the global cannabis-infused edible products market growth during the next few years. Also, an increasing number of countries decriminalizing cannabis and diversification in cannabis-infused edible products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the global cannabis-infused edible products market covers the following areas:

• Global cannabis-infused edible products market sizing

• Global cannabis-infused edible products market forecast

• Global cannabis-infused edible products market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading global cannabis-infused edible products market vendors that include Bhang Corp., Blemish Inc., Cannabinoid Creations, Cannabis Energy Drink, CBDfx UK, Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., Diamond CBD, Dixie Elixirs LLC, Green Roads Inc., Gron, Hugs Wellness Inc., Kats Botanicals, Kiva Brands Inc., Lulus Chocolate, Medix CBD, Medterra CBD, Sunday Scaries, Cornbread Hemp, Happy Flower Co., and Harmony. Also, the global cannabis-infused edible products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

