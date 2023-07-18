The Global Foodservice Disposables Market is forecasted to grow by USD10,606.43 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foodservice Disposables Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442842/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the foodservice disposables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of food delivery and takeaway markets, expansion of end-users, and growth in foodservice industry.



The foodservice disposables market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Rigid

• Flexible



By Material

• Plastic

• Paper

• Aluminum

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising adoption of online ordering and delivery services as one of the prime reasons driving the foodservice disposables market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for eco-friendly disposables and the use of polylactic acid (PLA) coating as alternative to polyethylene terephthalate (pet) will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the foodservice disposables market covers the following areas:

• Foodservice disposables market sizing

• Foodservice disposables market forecast

• Foodservice disposables market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading foodservice disposables market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Anchor Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., Cascades Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, D and W Fine Pack, Dart Container Corp., Fabri Kal Corp., Genpak LLC, Gold Plast SpA, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Huhtamaki Oyj, Novolex, Placon Corp., Reynolds Packaging, Sonoco Products Co., WestRock Co., Campbell Soup Co., and Sealed Air Corp. Also, the foodservice disposables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442842/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________