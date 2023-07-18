The Global Enterprise Data Storage Market is forecasted to grow by USD 11.35 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Data Storage Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377719/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the enterprise data storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased adoption of cloud applications, growing demand for iot and big data operations, and high adoption of saas applications by enterprises.



The enterprise data storage market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• SAN

• NAS

• DAS



By Type

• Storage

• Backup

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the software-defined storage as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise data storage market growth during the next few years. Also, unified storage systems and hybrid storage solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the enterprise data storage market covers the following areas:

• Enterprise data storage market sizing

• Enterprise data storage market forecast

• Enterprise data storage market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise data storage market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinidat Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Veritas Technologies LLC, Western Digital Corp., and Zadara Inc.. Also, the enterprise data storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377719/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________