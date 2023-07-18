The Global Hydroponics Technologies Market is forecasted to grow by USD 558.97 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydroponics Technologies Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377701/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the hydroponics technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by facilitation in soil and space-saving, the need for reduction in soil and water pollution, and an increase in the offering of certified products.



The hydroponics technologies market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Environment and climate control systems

• Grow lights

• Farm management systems

• Material handling systems



By Type

• Aggregate system

• Liquid system



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in the offering of advanced hydroponic growing systems as one of the prime reasons driving the hydroponics technologies market growth during the next few years. Also, the launch of energy-efficient led grow lights and increasing use of automation in hydroponics technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the hydroponics technologies market covers the following areas:

• Hydroponics technologies market sizing

• Hydroponics technologies market forecast

• Hydroponics technologies market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hydroponics technologies market vendors that include AmHydro, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Brio Agri Producer Co. Ltd., Cox Enterprises Inc., Fork Farms, Greentech Organic Hydroponics Systems Mfrs., GrowLife Inc, Hawthorne Gardening Co., Heliospectra AB, Hortisystems UK Ltd., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, KUBO TUINBOUWPROJECTEN BV, LOGIQS B.V., MSc on smArt Agriculture TECHnologies, Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Rise Hydroponics TM, Thanet Earth Ltd., Valoya Oy, and Village Farms International Inc.. Also, the hydroponics technologies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

