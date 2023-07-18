The Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 25673.24 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377666/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a decline in sensor prices, an increase in travel time, and stringent regulations promoting the adoption of adas.



The automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Technology

• AEBS

• TPMS

• PAS

• LDWS and others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing development of AI-enabled adas solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of map content in ADAS and adoption of V2X technology to enhance adas performance will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market covers the following areas:

• Automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market sizing

• Automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market forecast

• Automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market vendors that include Aisin Corp., Autoliv Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Aptiv Plc. Also, the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

