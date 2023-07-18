The Global Emulsion Polymers Market is forecasted to grow by USD 12.03 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emulsion Polymers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377570/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the emulsion polymers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for emulsion polymers in paints and coating applications, increased demand for acrylic emulsion polymer, and growth of construction industry in apac.



The emulsion polymers market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Paints and coatings

• Paper and paperboard coatings

• Adhesives

• Others



By Material

• Acrylic

• Styrene-butadiene latex

• Vinyl acetate polymers



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand due to its eco-friendly production process of emulsion polymer as one of the prime reasons driving the emulsion polymers market growth during the next few years. Also, rising investment in infrastructure development and shift towards water-based coatings will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the emulsion polymers market covers the following areas:

• Emulsion polymers market sizing

• Emulsion polymers market forecast

• Emulsion polymers market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading emulsion polymers market vendors that include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Apcotex Industries Ltd., Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chang Chun Group, Clariant International Ltd., DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., H.B. Fuller Co., PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Scott Bader Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Trinseo PLC, Wacker Chemie AG, and Zeon Corp.. Also, the emulsion polymers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

