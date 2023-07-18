The Global Legal Cannabis Market is forecasted to grow by USD 54,572.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Legal Cannabis Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228024/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the legal cannabis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing cannabis, growing millennial purchasing power in the key cannabis industry, and the health benefits of medical cannabis.



The legal cannabis market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Medical cannabis

• Recreational cannabis



By Derivative Type

• CBD

• THC and balanced THC

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of advanced techniques in cannabis cultivation as one of the prime reasons driving the legal cannabis market growth during the next few years. Also, diversification in cannabis-infused edible products and growing social acceptance of cannabis will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the legal cannabis market covers the following areas:

• Legal cannabis market sizing

• Legal cannabis market forecast

• Legal cannabis market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading legal cannabis market vendors that include Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Corp., Cannabinoid Creations, Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Folium Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Mentor Capital Inc., PharmaHemp d.o.o., Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands Inc., and Unrivaled Brands Inc.. Also, the legal cannabis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

