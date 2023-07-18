The Global Residential Digital Faucets Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,198.09 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Digital Faucets Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192437/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the residential digital faucets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumer expenditure on bathroom and kitchen remodeling, the flourishing residential construction industry, and technological advancements in residential digital faucets.



The residential digital faucets market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Automated

• Manual



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the residential digital faucets market growth during the next few years. Also, new product innovations and launch and the growing popularity of smart bathrooms will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the residential digital faucets market covers the following areas:

• Residential digital faucets market sizing

• Residential digital faucets market forecast

• Residential digital faucets market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential digital faucets market vendors that include Acquaviva India Pvt. Ltd., BRIZO KITCHEN and BATH CO, CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., Danube Group, Elkay Manufacturing Co., Euronics Industries Pvt. Ltd., Jaquar Group, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Kohler Co., Kraus USA Inc., LIXIL Corp., Masco Corp., Moen Inc., Oras Ltd., Prism Johnson Ltd., RN Valves and Faucets, Roca Sanitario SA, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Taiwan Kingbird Enterprises Inc., and Toto Ltd. Also, the residential digital faucets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

