The Global Automotive Radiator Fan Market is forecasted to grow by USD 221.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period

The report on the automotive radiator fan market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, production shift of automotive radiator fans to low-cost countries, and growth in high-performance vehicles.



The automotive radiator fan market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Ring type

• Box type



By Application

• Passenger cars

• LCVs

• M and HCVs



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the replacement of mechanical fans with electric radiator fans as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive radiator fan market growth during the next few years. Also, increased popularity of brazed copper radiator fans and technical advancements in automotive radiator fans will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive radiator fan market vendors that include Air International Thermal Systems, AMETEK Inc., Bergstrom Inc., BorgWarner Inc., DENSO Corp., Flexxaire Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Horton Holding Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Multi Wing America Inc., Nidec Corp., NRF BV, Robert Bosch GmbH, SPAL Automotive Srl, Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Valeo SA, and Delta Electronics Inc.. Also, the automotive radiator fan market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

