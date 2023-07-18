The Global Damper Actuators Market is forecasted to grow by USD 817.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Damper Actuators Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144572/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the damper actuators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for enhanced energy efficiency in hvac systems, the surge in construction activity with access to affordable technology, and building energy efficiency regulations.



The damper actuators market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Non-spring return damper actuator

• Spring return damper actuator



By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled damper actuators as one of the prime reasons driving the damper actuators market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of damper actuators with building energy management systems and increased adoption of two-position actuators will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the damper actuators market covers the following areas:

• Damper actuators market sizing

• Damper actuators market forecast

• Damper actuators market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading damper actuators market vendors that include AB Regin, Azbil Corp., BELIMO Holding AG, Chao Feng Technology Ningbo Co. Ltd., DMI Technology Corp., Dura Control Systems, Dwyer Instruments LLC, Greenheck Fan Corp., Honeywell International Inc., HONUTEC BV, iO HVAC Controls, Johnson Controls International Plc, Kinetrol Ltd., KMC Controls Inc., Matsushima Measure Tech Co. Ltd., Rotork Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sontay Ltd., and Soolon Controls Beijing Co. Ltd.. Also, the damper actuators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

