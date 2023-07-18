Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results; Experienced Core Deposit Growth and Increased Net Interest Income

WICHITA, Kan., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $11.5 million and $0.74 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. During the quarter, the Company recognized a $1.3 million loss through a repositioning of $50.6 million of investments into higher-yielding earning assets. When excluding the loss, net income would have been $12.4 million or $0.80 per diluted share.

"Our Company's success in attracting and retaining core customers during the quarter is a testament to the emphasis our community leaders place on building strong relationships with customers, providing exceptional customer service, and partnering with the communities we serve," said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO, Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Mr. Elliott continued, "We are confident that our strong community presence, healthy financial condition, and strong liquidity and capital will continue to drive profitability and make us an attractive partner for mergers and acquisitions in our region."

Notable Items:

  • Total transaction account deposits increased $29.4 million during the quarter or 3.5% linked quarter annualized while the loan-to-deposit ratio remained stable. Non-wholesale deposits increased $46 million during the quarter as brokered deposits declined $102 million.
  • Net Interest income increased $319 thousand during the second quarter, driven by an increase of $67.7 million in average earnings assets.
  • Cash and cash equivalents remained elevated, comprising 5.5% of Total Assets as management endeavored to maintain on-balance sheet liquidity.
  • Repositioned $50.6 million of investment securities into alternative earning investments, realizing a current period loss of $1.3 million during the quarter, while enhancing current and prospective period net interest margin. The Company calculates the earn-back to be less than 12 months.
  • Equity repurchased $8.2 million of common stock, totaling 349 thousand shares or 2.3% of outstanding shares as of the end of the second quarter.
  • The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets improved 2 basis points linked quarter to 0.3%, and the ratio of Classified Assets to Bank Regulatory Capital decreased to 7.9% from 10.1%.

During the second quarter, Equity announced it has transferred to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The Company's common stock began trading on the NYSE on May 23, 2023. In addition to the transfer to the NYSE, the Company also announced two additions to its executive management team. Rick Sems joined in May as the President of Equity Bank, and Ann Knutson joined in June as the Chief Human Resources Officer.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $11.5 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $12.3 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease during the quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in non-interest income of $1.7 million and an increase in interest expense of $4.8 million, partially offset by an increase in interest income of $5.1 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $39.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $39.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $319 thousand, or 0.82%. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 31 basis points to 5.25%. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 41 basis points during the quarter, moving from 1.73% at March 31, 2023, to 2.14% at June 30, 2023.

The Company maintained an enhanced liquidity position in response to the first quarter market disruption by adding on-balance sheet cash, resulting in a seven basis point adverse impact to net interest margin due to the increase in average earning assets and negligible impact to net interest income.

Average interest-bearing deposits declined slightly during the quarter and the Company continued to experience compositional shift from noninterest-bearing deposits into interest bearing categories. At June 30, 2023, non-interest bearing deposits declined $33.7 million from March 31, 2023 and $215.9 million from June 30, 2022. The majority of the decline over the last 12 months is primarily due to deposits migrating from non-interest bearing to interest-bearing deposit accounts and the continued spending of excess liquidity from pandemic related governmental support programs.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, there was a provision of $298 thousand compared to a net release of $366 thousand in the previous quarter. The provision for the quarter is the result of slight increases in projected losses over our economic forecast period and realized charge-offs; however, overall we continue to experience positive credit trends. The Company continues to estimate the allowance for credit loss with assumptions that anticipate slower prepayments rates and continued market disruption caused by elevated inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, we had net charge-offs of $858 thousand as compared to $377 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, or a decrease of 19.2%, quarter-over-quarter. The $1.7 million decrease was primarily due to losses on sales of available-for-sale securities of $1.4 million and a decrease in value of bank owned life insurance of $826 thousand.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $33.1 million as compared to $33.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $99 thousand.

Income Tax Expense

At June 30, 2023, the effective tax rate for the quarter was 11.5% as compared 17.0% at March 31, 2023. The year-to-date tax rate is 14.5%. The reduction in rate from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2023 is associated with an increase in tax benefits related to the implementation of tax planning initiatives and associated reductions in state income tax expense when taken as a percentage of pre-tax income. These initiatives were anticipated and incorporated in our forecasted full year estimated effective tax rate at March 31, 2023. The impact of recognizing the year to date cumulative effect of these tax initiatives in the second quarter results in a lower tax rate quarter over quarter.

Loans, Total Assets and Funding

Loans held for investment were $3.32 billion at June 30, 2023, decreasing $7.9 million compared to previous quarter. During the quarter, the Company exited its last two remaining shared national credits and some larger loan payoffs were driven by asset sale dispositions by our borrowers. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, balances have increased $105.1 million, or 3.3% year-over-year. Included in the annual growth, is $126.2 million within the commercial and industrial and commercial real estate portfolios, or 5.7%. Total assets were $5.09 billion as of June 30, 2023 decreasing $61.8 million or 1.2% from March 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $4.23 billion at June 30, 2023, decreasing $56.0 million from the previous quarter end and decreasing $60.8 million from the same period end in 2022. During the second quarter, the Company reduced its brokered deposits by $102 million; improving the overall mix of the deposit portfolio during the second quarter. Of this balance, non-interest bearing accounts comprise approximately 23.1%. Advances from the FHLB declined $11.2 million to $100 million during the quarter, while borrowings from the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program remained unchanged from March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2023, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans remained materially consistent at 1.3% as compared to March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $15.7 million as of June 30, 2023, or 0.3% of total assets, compared to $17.1 million at March 31, 2023, or 0.3% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $15.0 million at June 30, 2023, as compared to $16.6 million at March 31, 2023. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned, excluding previous branch locations, and other repossessed assets were $47.1 million, or 7.9% of regulatory capital, down from $59.9 million, or 10.1% of regulatory capital as of March 31, 2023.

Capital

During the quarter, the Company realized a decrease in both book and tangible capital but realized increases in book and tangible capital per share. The decrease in book and tangible capital is primarily due to dividends declared, costs incurred to repurchase shares and the fair value mark on the investment portfolio outpacing net income for the quarter.

The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.2%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 16.0% and the total leverage ratio was 9.5% at June 30, 2023. At March 31, 2023, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.2%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 16.0% and the total leverage ratio was 9.6%.

The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.3%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.5% and a total leverage ratio of 10.6% at June 30, 2023. At March 31, 2023, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.4%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.7% and the total leverage ratio was 10.8%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NYSE National, Inc. under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “positioned,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2023, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three months ended
June 30,		  Six months ended
June 30,		 
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
Interest and dividend income            
Loans, including fees $52,748  $36,849  $101,129  $73,155 
Securities, taxable  5,813   5,584   11,760   10,975 
Securities, nontaxable  568   678   1,237   1,333 
Federal funds sold and other  2,127   513   3,253   813 
Total interest and dividend income  61,256   43,624   117,379   86,276 
Interest expense            
Deposits  17,204   2,183   31,025   3,905 
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements  192   46   387   79 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  953   176   1,971   185 
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings  1,528      1,663    
Subordinated debt  1,950   1,653   3,794   3,252 
Total interest expense  21,827   4,058   38,840   7,421 
             
Net interest income  39,429   39,566   78,539   78,855 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses  298   824   (68)  412 
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses  39,131   38,742   78,607   78,443 
Non-interest income            
Service charges and fees  2,653   2,617   5,198   5,139 
Debit card income  2,653   2,810   5,207   5,438 
Mortgage banking  213   428   301   990 
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance  757   736   2,340   1,601 
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales     540      540 
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions  (1,322)  (32)  (1,290)  8 
Other  1,996   2,538   3,794   4,943 
Total non-interest income  6,950   9,637   15,550   18,659 
Non-interest expense            
Salaries and employee benefits  15,237   15,383   31,929   30,451 
Net occupancy and equipment  2,940   3,007   5,819   6,177 
Data processing  4,493   3,642   8,409   7,411 
Professional fees  1,645   1,111   3,029   2,282 
Advertising and business development  1,249   972   2,408   1,948 
Telecommunications  516   442   1,001   912 
FDIC insurance  515   260   875   440 
Courier and postage  463   489   921   912 
Free nationwide ATM cost  524   541   1,049   1,042 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  918   1,111   1,836   2,161 
Loan expense  136   207   253   392 
Other real estate owned  71   14   190   13 
Merger expenses     88      411 
Other  4,423   4,169   8,640   6,343 
Total non-interest expense  33,130   31,436   66,359   60,895 
Income (loss) before income tax  12,951   16,943   27,798   36,207 
Provision for income taxes  1,495   1,684   4,019   5,298 
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $11,456  $15,259  $23,779  $30,909 
Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.74  $0.95  $1.52  $1.88 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.74  $0.94  $1.51  $1.86 
Weighted average common shares  15,468,378   16,206,978   15,662,515   16,428,535 
Weighted average diluted common shares  15,554,255   16,413,248   15,789,061   16,639,970 



TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)               
  As of and for the three months ended 
  June 30,
2023		  March 31,
2023		  December 31,
2022		  September 30,
2022		  June 30,
2022		 
Interest and dividend income               
Loans, including fees $52,748  $48,381  $46,149  $41,555  $36,849 
Securities, taxable  5,813   5,947   5,946   5,792   5,584 
Securities, nontaxable  568   669   678   687   678 
Federal funds sold and other  2,127   1,126   651   514   513 
Total interest and dividend income  61,256   56,123   53,424   48,548   43,624 
Interest expense               
Deposits  17,204   13,821   8,013   4,403   2,183 
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements  192   195   82   71   46 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  953   1,018   1,500   409   176 
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings  1,528   135          
Subordinated debt  1,950   1,844   1,798   1,721   1,653 
Total interest expense  21,827   17,013   11,393   6,604   4,058 
                
Net interest income  39,429   39,110   42,031   41,944   39,566 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses  298   (366)  (151)  (136)  824 
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses  39,131   39,476   42,182   42,080   38,742 
Non-interest income               
Service charges and fees  2,653   2,545   2,705   2,788   2,617 
Debit card income  2,653   2,554   2,557   2,682   2,810 
Mortgage banking  213   88   116   310   428 
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance  757   1,583   758   754   736 
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales        422      540 
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions  (1,322)  32   14   (17)  (32)
Other  1,996   1,798   1,757   2,452   2,538 
Total non-interest income  6,950   8,600   8,329   8,969   9,637 
Non-interest expense               
Salaries and employee benefits  15,237   16,692   16,113   15,442   15,383 
Net occupancy and equipment  2,940   2,879   2,919   3,127   3,007 
Data processing  4,493   3,916   4,334   4,138   3,642 
Professional fees  1,645   1,384   1,404   1,265   1,111 
Advertising and business development  1,249   1,159   1,903   1,191   972 
Telecommunications  516   485   517   487   442 
FDIC insurance  515   360   360   340   260 
Courier and postage  463   458   533   436   489 
Free nationwide ATM cost  524   525   510   551   541 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  918   918   924   957   1,111 
Loan expense  136   117   262   174   207 
Other real estate owned  71   119   388   188   14 
Merger expenses        68   115   88 
Other  4,423   4,217   5,014   3,825   4,169 
Total non-interest expense  33,130   33,229   35,249   32,236   31,436 
Income (loss) before income tax  12,951   14,847   15,262   18,813   16,943 
Provision for income taxes (benefit)  1,495   2,524   3,654   3,642   1,684 
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $11,456  $12,323  $11,608  $15,171  $15,259 
Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.74  $0.78  $0.73  $0.94  $0.95 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.74  $0.77  $0.72  $0.93  $0.94 
Weighted average common shares  15,468,378   15,858,808   15,948,360   16,056,658   16,206,978 
Weighted average diluted common shares  15,554,255   16,028,051   16,204,185   16,273,231   16,413,248 



TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  June 30,
2023		  March 31,
2023		  December 31,
2022		  September 30,
2022		  June 30,
2022		 
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks $262,604  $249,982  $104,013  $155,039  $103,126 
Federal funds sold  15,495   384   415   374   458 
Cash and cash equivalents  278,099   250,366   104,428   155,413   103,584 
Available-for-sale securities  1,094,748   1,183,247   1,184,390   1,198,962   1,288,180 
Held-to-maturity securities  2,216   1,944   1,948       
Loans held for sale  2,456   648   349   1,518   1,714 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)  3,278,126   3,285,515   3,265,701   3,208,524   3,175,208 
Other real estate owned, net  4,362   4,171   4,409   10,412   12,969 
Premises and equipment, net  106,186   104,789   101,492   100,566   101,212 
Bank-owned life insurance  123,451   122,971   123,176   122,418   121,665 
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock  21,129   33,359   21,695   24,428   21,479 
Interest receivable  21,360   20,461   20,630   18,497   16,519 
Goodwill  53,101   53,101   53,101   53,101   53,101 
Core deposit intangibles, net  8,760   9,678   10,596   11,598   12,554 
Other  100,889   86,466   89,736   94,978   93,971 
Total assets $5,094,883  $5,156,716  $4,981,651  $5,000,415  $5,002,156 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY               
Deposits               
Demand $978,968  $1,012,671  $1,097,899  $1,217,094  $1,194,863 
Total non-interest-bearing deposits  978,968   1,012,671   1,097,899   1,217,094   1,194,863 
Demand, savings and money market  2,397,524   2,334,463   2,329,584   2,335,847   2,445,545 
Time  854,458   939,799   814,324   673,670   651,363 
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,251,982   3,274,262   3,143,908   3,009,517   3,096,908 
Total deposits  4,230,950   4,286,933   4,241,807   4,226,611   4,291,771 
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements  44,770   45,098   46,478   47,443   52,750 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings  240,000   251,222   138,864   186,001   80,000 
Subordinated debt  96,653   96,522   96,392   96,263   96,135 
Contractual obligations  29,608   19,372   15,218   15,562   15,813 
Interest payable and other liabilities  34,467   32,446   32,834   32,729   37,572 
Total liabilities  4,676,448   4,731,593   4,571,593   4,604,609   4,574,041 
Commitments and contingent liabilities               
Stockholders’ equity               
Common stock  207   206   205   204   204 
Additional paid-in capital  487,225   486,658   484,989   482,668   480,897 
Retained earnings  160,715   150,810   140,095   130,114   116,576 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax  (110,225)  (101,238)  (113,511)  (120,918)  (77,426)
Treasury stock  (119,487)  (111,313)  (101,720)  (96,262)  (92,136)
Total stockholders’ equity  418,435   425,123   410,058   395,806   428,115 
    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,094,883  $5,156,716  $4,981,651  $5,000,415  $5,002,156 
                
(1) Allowance for credit losses $44,544  $45,103  $45,847  $46,499  $48,238 



TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)               
  As of and for the three months ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2023  2023  2022  2022  2022 
Loans Held For Investment by Type               
Commercial real estate $1,764,460  $1,746,834  $1,721,269  $1,655,646  $1,643,068 
Commercial and industrial  583,664   605,576   594,862   607,722   578,899 
Residential real estate  560,389   563,791   570,550   573,431   578,936 
Agricultural real estate  202,317   202,274   199,189   200,415   197,938 
Agricultural  104,510   106,169   120,003   115,048   124,753 
Consumer  107,330   105,974   105,675   102,761   99,852 
Total loans held-for-investment  3,322,670   3,330,618   3,311,548   3,255,023   3,223,446 
Allowance for credit losses  (44,544)  (45,103)  (45,847)  (46,499)  (48,238)
Net loans held for investment $3,278,126  $3,285,515  $3,265,701  $3,208,524  $3,175,208 
                
                
Asset Quality Ratios               
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.34%  1.35%  1.38%  1.43%  1.50%
Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans  0.78%  0.66%  0.72%  0.94%  0.78%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.31%  0.33%  0.37%  0.59%  0.74%
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned  0.47%  0.51%  0.55%  0.91%  1.14%
Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital  7.94%  10.09%  9.98%  11.03%  13.08%
                
                
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)               
Investment securities $1,155,971  $1,185,482  $1,184,452  $1,272,414  $1,319,099 
Total gross loans receivable  3,337,497   3,305,681   3,275,284   3,240,998   3,216,853 
Interest-earning assets  4,678,744   4,611,019   4,538,177   4,602,568   4,675,967 
Total assets  5,064,912   4,994,417   4,930,231   4,988,755   5,067,686 
Interest-bearing deposits  3,226,965   3,235,557   3,032,902   3,081,245   3,112,300 
Borrowings  385,504   247,932   299,191   221,514   238,062 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,612,469   3,483,489   3,335,557   3,302,759   3,350,362 
Total deposits  4,204,334   4,279,451   4,185,904   4,283,855   4,340,196 
Total liabilities  4,640,051   4,573,918   4,531,959   4,552,564   4,630,204 
Total stockholders' equity  424,862   420,500   398,270   436,191   437,483 
Tangible common equity*  361,409   356,053   332,820   369,746   368,505 
                
                
Performance ratios               
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized  0.91%  1.00%  0.93%  1.21%  1.21%
Return on average assets before income tax and provision for loan losses*  1.05%  1.18%  1.22%  1.49%  1.41%
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized  10.82%  11.89%  11.57%  13.80%  13.99%
Return on average equity before income tax and provision for loan losses*  12.51%  13.97%  15.05%  16.99%  16.29%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized*  13.55%  14.89%  14.74%  17.12%  17.60%
Yield on loans annualized  6.34%  5.94%  5.59%  5.09%  4.59%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized  2.14%  1.73%  1.05%  0.57%  0.28%
Cost of total deposits annualized  1.64%  1.31%  0.76%  0.41%  0.20%
Net interest margin annualized  3.38%  3.44%  3.67%  3.62%  3.39%
Efficiency ratio*  69.44%  70.00%  70.47%  63.07%  64.38%
Non-interest income / average assets  0.55%  0.74%  0.67%  0.71%  0.76%
Non-interest expense / average assets  2.62%  2.74%  2.84%  2.56%  2.49%
                
                
Capital Ratios               
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio  9.54%  9.60%  9.61%  9.46%  9.11%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio  12.23%  12.21%  12.26%  12.15%  12.08%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio  12.84%  12.83%  12.88%  12.77%  12.71%
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio  15.96%  15.98%  16.08%  15.99%  15.97%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  8.21%  8.24%  8.23%  7.92%  8.56%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*  7.06%  7.09%  7.02%  6.68%  7.32%
Dividend payout ratio  13.53%  10.49%  14.01%  10.78%  8.61%
Book value per common share $27.18  $27.03  $25.74  $24.71  $26.58 
Tangible book value per common share* $23.08  $22.96  $21.67  $20.59  $22.42 
Tangible book value per diluted common share* $22.98  $22.83  $21.35  $20.33  $22.17 
                
* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GGAP financial measures, see Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 



TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 For six months ended  For six months ended 
 June 30, 2023  June 30, 2022 
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		 
Interest-earning assets                 
Loans (1)                 
Commercial and industrial$584,081  $20,519   7.08% $581,880  $15,244   5.28%
Commercial real estate 1,324,010   40,987   6.24%  1,200,212   27,972   4.70%
Real estate construction 434,793   14,926   6.92%  363,542   7,596   4.21%
Residential real estate 568,710   11,848   4.20%  615,035   10,872   3.56%
Agricultural real estate 202,742   6,501   6.47%  202,091   5,306   5.29%
Agricultural 100,795   3,183   6.37%  142,210   3,849   5.46%
Consumer 106,546   3,165   5.99%  101,409   2,316   4.60%
Total loans 3,321,677   101,129   6.14%  3,206,379   73,155   4.60%
Securities                 
Taxable securities 1,076,108   11,760   2.20%  1,248,178   10,975   1.77%
Nontaxable securities 94,538   1,237   2.64%  109,866   1,333   2.45%
Total securities 1,170,646   12,997   2.24%  1,358,044   12,308   1.83%
Federal funds sold and other 152,747   3,253   4.29%  131,148   813   1.25%
Total interest-earning assets$4,645,070   117,379   5.10% $4,695,571   86,276   3.71%
Interest-bearing liabilities                 
Demand, savings and money market deposits$2,336,791   18,957   1.64% $2,507,707   2,342   0.19%
Time deposits 894,446   12,068   2.72%  630,189   1,563   0.50%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,231,237   31,025   1.94%  3,137,896   3,905   0.25%
FHLB advances 95,497   1,971   4.16%  45,299   185   0.82%
Other borrowings 221,601   5,844   5.32%  153,995   3,331   4.36%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$3,548,335   38,840   2.21% $3,337,190   7,421   0.45%
                  
Net interest income   $78,539        $78,855    
Interest rate spread       2.89%        3.26%
                  
Net interest margin (2)       3.41%        3.39%
                  
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. 
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. 
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. 
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts. 



TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 For the three months ended  For the three months ended 
 June 30, 2023  June 30, 2022 
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		 
Interest-earning assets                 
Loans (1)                 
Commercial and industrial$590,634  $10,885   7.39% $588,126  $7,483   5.10%
Commercial real estate 1,303,520   20,875   6.42%  1,210,185   14,521   4.81%
Real estate construction 465,231   8,231   7.10%  384,317   4,297   4.48%
Residential real estate 567,297   6,048   4.28%  597,680   5,206   3.49%
Agricultural real estate 202,584   3,387   6.71%  202,038   2,643   5.25%
Agricultural 101,333   1,704   6.74%  134,826   1,533   4.56%
Consumer 106,898   1,618   6.07%  99,680   1,166   4.69%
Total loans 3,337,497   52,748   6.34%  3,216,852   36,849   4.59%
Securities                 
Taxable securities 1,068,653   5,813   2.18%  1,210,828   5,584   1.85%
Nontaxable securities 87,318   568   2.61%  108,271   678   2.51%
Total securities 1,155,971   6,381   2.21%  1,319,099   6,262   1.90%
Federal funds sold and other 185,276   2,127   4.61%  140,016   513   1.47%
Total interest-earning assets$4,678,744   61,256   5.25% $4,675,967   43,624   3.74%
Interest-bearing liabilities                 
Demand, savings and money market deposits$2,323,685   10,503   1.81% $2,481,602   1,346   0.22%
Time deposits 903,280   6,701   2.98%  630,698   837   0.53%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,226,965   17,204   2.14%  3,112,300   2,183   0.28%
FHLB advances 101,845   952   3.75%  80,266   176   0.88%
Other borrowings 283,659   3,671   5.19%  157,796   1,699   4.32%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$3,612,469   21,827   2.42% $3,350,362   4,058   0.49%
                  
Net interest income   $39,429        $39,566    
Interest rate spread       2.83%        3.25%
                  
Net interest margin (2)       3.38%        3.39%
                  
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. 
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. 
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. 



TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 For the three months ended  For the three months ended 
 June 30, 2023  March 31, 2023 
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		 
Interest-earning assets                 
Loans (1)                 
Commercial and industrial$590,634  $10,885   7.39% $577,452  $9,634   6.77%
Commercial real estate 1,303,520   20,875   6.42%  1,344,727   20,112   6.07%
Real estate construction 465,231   8,231   7.10%  404,016   6,695   6.72%
Residential real estate 567,297   6,048   4.28%  570,139   5,802   4.13%
Agricultural real estate 202,584   3,387   6.71%  202,901   3,114   6.22%
Agricultural 101,333   1,704   6.74%  100,251   1,478   5.98%
Consumer 106,898   1,618   6.07%  106,195   1,546   5.91%
Total loans 3,337,497   52,748   6.34%  3,305,681   48,381   5.94%
Securities                 
Taxable securities 1,068,653   5,813   2.18%  1,083,645   5,947   2.23%
Nontaxable securities 87,318   568   2.61%  101,837   669   2.67%
Total securities 1,155,971   6,381   2.21%  1,185,482   6,616   2.26%
Federal funds sold and other 185,276   2,127   4.61%  119,856   1,126   3.81%
Total interest-earning assets$4,678,744   61,256   5.25% $4,611,019   56,123   4.94%
Interest-bearing liabilities                 
Demand savings and money market deposits$2,323,685   10,503   1.81% $2,350,042   8,453   1.46%
Time deposits 903,280   6,701   2.98%  885,515   5,368   2.46%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,226,965   17,204   2.14%  3,235,557   13,821   1.73%
FHLB advances 101,845   952   3.75%  89,078   1,018   4.64%
Other borrowings 283,659   3,671   5.19%  158,854   2,174   5.55%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$3,612,469   21,827   2.42% $3,483,489   17,013   1.98%
                  
Net interest income   $39,429        $39,110    
Interest rate spread       2.83%        2.96%
                  
Net interest margin (2)       3.38%        3.44%
                  
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. 
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. 
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. 



TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)               
  As of and for the three months ended 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2023  2023  2022  2022  2022 
                
Total stockholders' equity $418,435  $425,123  $410,058  $395,806  $428,115 
Less: goodwill  53,101   53,101   53,101   53,101   53,101 
Less: core deposit intangibles, net  8,760   9,678   10,596   11,598   12,554 
Less: mortgage servicing rights, net  126   151   176   201   226 
Less: naming rights, net  1,022   1,033   1,044   1,054   1,065 
Tangible common equity $355,426  $361,160  $345,141  $329,852  $361,169 
Common shares outstanding at period end  15,396,739   15,730,257   15,930,112   16,017,834   16,106,818 
Diluted common shares outstanding at period end  15,468,319   15,822,536   16,163,253   16,225,591   16,289,635 
Book value per common share $27.18  $27.03  $25.74  $24.71  $26.58 
Tangible book value per common share $23.08  $22.96  $21.67  $20.59  $22.42 
Tangible book value per diluted common share $22.98  $22.83  $21.35  $20.33  $22.17 
                
Total assets $5,094,883  $5,156,716  $4,981,651  $5,000,415  $5,002,156 
Less: goodwill  53,101   53,101   53,101   53,101   53,101 
Less: core deposit intangibles, net  8,760   9,678   10,596   11,598   12,554 
Less: mortgage servicing rights, net  126   151   176   201   226 
Less: naming rights, net  1,022   1,033   1,044   1,054   1,065 
Tangible assets $5,031,874  $5,092,753  $4,916,734  $4,934,461  $4,935,210 
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  8.21%  8.24%  8.23%  7.92%  8.56%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  7.06%  7.09%  7.02%  6.68%  7.32%
                
Total average stockholders' equity $424,862  $420,500  $398,270  $436,191  $437,483 
Less: average intangible assets  63,453   64,447   65,450   66,445   68,978 
Average tangible common equity $361,409  $356,053  $332,820  $369,746  $368,505 
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $11,456  $12,323  $11,608  $15,171  $15,259 
Add: amortization of intangible assets  954   954   961   992   1,148 
Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization  200   200   202   208   241 
Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $12,210  $13,077  $12,367  $15,955  $16,166 
Return on total average stockholders' equity (ROAE) annualized  10.82%  11.89%  11.56%  13.80%  13.99%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized  13.55%  14.89%  14.74%  17.12%  17.60%
                
Non-interest expense $33,130  $33,229  $35,248  $32,236  $31,436 
Less: loss on debt extinguishment               
Less: merger expense        68   115   88 
Adjusted non-interest expense $33,130  $33,229  $35,180  $32,121  $31,348 
Net interest income $39,429  $39,110  $42,031  $41,944  $39,566 
Non-interest income  6,950   8,600   8,330   8,969   9,637 
Less: net gain on acquisition and branch sales        422      540 
Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions  (1,322)  32   14   (17)  (32)
Adjusted non-interest income $8,272  $8,568  $7,894  $8,986  $9,129 
Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income $47,701  $47,678  $49,925  $50,930  $48,695 
Non-interest expense to net interest income plus non-interest income  71.43%  69.65%  69.99%  63.32%  63.89%
Efficiency ratio  69.45%  69.69%  70.47%  63.07%  64.38%
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $11,456  $12,323  $11,608  $15,171  $15,259 
Add: income tax provision  1,495   2,524   3,654   3,642   1,684 
Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses  298   (366)  (151)  (136)  824 
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $13,249  $14,481  $15,111  $18,677  $17,767 
Total average assets $5,064,912  $4,994,417  $4,930,231  $4,988,755  $5,067,687 
Total average stockholders' equity $424,862  $420,500  $398,270  $436,191  $437,483 
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized  0.91%  1.00%  0.93%  1.21%  1.21%
Adjusted return on average assets  1.05%  1.18%  1.22%  1.49%  1.41%
Adjusted return on average equity  12.51%  13.97%  15.05%  16.99%  16.29%

