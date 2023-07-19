Parsons to Design Texas Interstate Highway 14 Expansion

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that Texas Department of Transportation’s (TXDOT) Waco District has selected the company to provide schematic/environmental services and plans, specifications, and estimates (PS&E) design for the expansion of Interstate Highway (IH) 14. Expansion of the IH 14 system in Texas – to result in an extended network of highways across Texas and the Southeast – was authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) in 2021. This project will extend IH 14 from its current terminus in Belton, Texas, to Rogers, Texas, while improving the IH 14/US 190/IH 35 system interchange.



“We are excited to build on our more than 50 years of delivering infrastructure in Texas by partnering with the Waco District and TXDOT on a new major project to improve safety and traffic operations, promote economic development, improve mobility and connect communities,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, mobility solutions business unit for Parsons. “We have a deep bench of resources prepared to deliver transformative infrastructure solutions that will save time, maximize value, and improve transportation throughout the region.”

As leaders in digital transformation, technology is at the forefront of delivery for Parsons. We will leverage digital tools including 3D civil design, digital twin, multi-modal traffic flow simulation and 3D visualization to help implement the 20-mile section of IH 14. This is a critical component in TxDOT’s vision of expanding IH 14 across the entire state to improve mobility between rural and urban areas, military bases, ports, and key economic sectors. The expansion is designed to help reduce traffic congestion and increase residential, commercial, and industrial development along the corridor.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons’ road and highway expertise, visit www.Parsons.com/road-highway/ .

