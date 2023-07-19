Automotive Active Purge Pump Market to Worth USD 5874.47 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the automotive active purge pump market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the constant imposition of strict regulations and standards by governments worldwide on the automotive and transportation industries. The focus of these regulations is to curb and limit the rate of carbon emissions produced by diesel or gasoline-powered vehicles.
The growth of the automotive active purge pump market is further fueled by the increased popularity and desire to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) in recent years. Many consumers are shifting towards more sustainable and eco-friendly transportation options, such as EVs, with growing concerns about emissions and their environmental impact.
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 3370.81 Million
|2030 Value Projection
|USD 5874.47 Million
|CAGR
|7.19%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Segments Covered
|
|Regions Covered
|
Prominent Players in the Automotive Active Purge Pump Market
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- Delphi Technologies
- Johnson Matthey
- Cummins Inc.
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Aisan Industry Co. Ltd.
- Rheinmetall Automotive AG
- Marelli Corporation
- Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.
- Sogefi S.p.A.
- Mahle GmbH
- Stackpole International
- Eberspaecher Group
- Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.
- Trelleborg AB
- Haldex AB
- Ningbo Tuopu Group Co. Ltd.
- DiSanzo Technologies, Inc.
Passenger Vehicles Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Strong Adoption of Automotive Vehicles
The passenger vehicles segment plays a dominant role in driving the growth of the global automotive active purge pump market, accounting for the largest share. With passenger vehicles surpassing commercial vehicles in sales, comprising over 75% of total vehicle sales, they maintain their strong market position during the forecast period.
The markets in North America are poised to hold a substantial share in the global automotive active purge pump market, primarily due to the region's strong adoption of automotive vehicles. The continent has a well-established automotive industry and a high rate of vehicle ownership, leading to heightened demand for emissions control technologies such as active purge pumps.
DC Motors Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Efficiency and Reliability
DC motors are anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years in the automotive active purge pump market. These motors play a crucial role in powering the operation of active purge pumps in vehicles. The brushless DC motor is essential for its efficiency and reliability among the different types of DC motors used in automotive applications.
Regional markets in the Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing market for automotive active purge pumps, with China playing a prominent role in driving this growth. China's rapidly expanding population has resulted in a surge in vehicle production and subsequent demand for emissions control technologies, including automotive active purge pumps.
A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the automotive active purge pump market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.
Key Developments in the Automotive Active Purge Pump Market
- Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc. recently significantly reduced emissions by launching an advanced purge pump technology for gasoline vehicles. This innovative technology is designed to minimize emissions and improve fuel efficiency by effectively reducing the number of hydrocarbons escaping from the fuel tank and entering the atmosphere. Bosch aims to play a vital role in promoting environmentally sustainable automotive solutions and mitigating the impact of vehicle emissions on the environment by implementing this advanced purge pump system.
- Continental AG recently made noteworthy progress in emissions reduction by introducing an advanced active purge pump system for gasoline engines. This cutting-edge system can significantly reduce CO2 emissions by up to 15%. It achieves this by leveraging a combination of advanced sensors, control algorithms, and electric actuators to optimize the purging process and ensure a more efficient emissions control mechanism.
. Key Questions Answered in Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Report
- What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?
- List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.
- In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?
