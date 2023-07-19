Automotive Active Purge Pump Market to Worth USD 5874.47 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the automotive active purge pump market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the constant imposition of strict regulations and standards by governments worldwide on the automotive and transportation industries. The focus of these regulations is to curb and limit the rate of carbon emissions produced by diesel or gasoline-powered vehicles.

Pages - 209

Tables - 62

Figures – 75

The growth of the automotive active purge pump market is further fueled by the increased popularity and desire to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) in recent years. Many consumers are shifting towards more sustainable and eco-friendly transportation options, such as EVs, with growing concerns about emissions and their environmental impact.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3370.81 Million 2030 Value Projection USD 5874.47 Million CAGR 7.19% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Vehicle Type

Component Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Automotive Active Purge Pump Market

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Technologies

Johnson Matthey

Cummins Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Aisan Industry Co. Ltd.

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Marelli Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Sogefi S.p.A.

Mahle GmbH

Stackpole International

Eberspaecher Group

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

Haldex AB

Ningbo Tuopu Group Co. Ltd.

DiSanzo Technologies, Inc.

Passenger Vehicles Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Strong Adoption of Automotive Vehicles

The passenger vehicles segment plays a dominant role in driving the growth of the global automotive active purge pump market, accounting for the largest share. With passenger vehicles surpassing commercial vehicles in sales, comprising over 75% of total vehicle sales, they maintain their strong market position during the forecast period.

The markets in North America are poised to hold a substantial share in the global automotive active purge pump market, primarily due to the region's strong adoption of automotive vehicles. The continent has a well-established automotive industry and a high rate of vehicle ownership, leading to heightened demand for emissions control technologies such as active purge pumps.

DC Motors Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Efficiency and Reliability

DC motors are anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years in the automotive active purge pump market. These motors play a crucial role in powering the operation of active purge pumps in vehicles. The brushless DC motor is essential for its efficiency and reliability among the different types of DC motors used in automotive applications.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing market for automotive active purge pumps, with China playing a prominent role in driving this growth. China's rapidly expanding population has resulted in a surge in vehicle production and subsequent demand for emissions control technologies, including automotive active purge pumps.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the automotive active purge pump market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Automotive Active Purge Pump Market

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc. recently significantly reduced emissions by launching an advanced purge pump technology for gasoline vehicles. This innovative technology is designed to minimize emissions and improve fuel efficiency by effectively reducing the number of hydrocarbons escaping from the fuel tank and entering the atmosphere. Bosch aims to play a vital role in promoting environmentally sustainable automotive solutions and mitigating the impact of vehicle emissions on the environment by implementing this advanced purge pump system.

Continental AG recently made noteworthy progress in emissions reduction by introducing an advanced active purge pump system for gasoline engines. This cutting-edge system can significantly reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 15%. It achieves this by leveraging a combination of advanced sensors, control algorithms, and electric actuators to optimize the purging process and ensure a more efficient emissions control mechanism.

. Key Questions Answered in Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

