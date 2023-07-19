Morpheus Labs Joins Forces with Tencent Cloud to Drive Web3 Gaming and Metaverse Innovation in Asia-Pacific Region

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpheus Labs, a leading provider of blockchain low code development platforms has announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, to cooperate on efforts to drive Web3 gaming and metaverse innovation, and promote the development of the Web3 ecosystem.





The MoU will cover collaborations surrounding the development of digital technologies, blockchain, and Web3-related solutions. Both parties also aim to provide a comprehensive development environment that is fast, secure, and scalable — allowing Web3 builders to create innovative gaming experiences that are engaging and rewarding for players.

The partnership will provide both Morpheus Labs and Tencent Cloud with the opportunity to grow their customer base and tap into each other's existing resources and solution models. With Tencent Cloud's market leadership in games, metaverse, and fintech development, coupled together with Morpheus Labs' experience in Web3 landscape and development, both parties are confident that this collaboration will create opportunities to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technologies. With a primary focus on the Asia-Pacific region, both parties seek to provide both established and emerging companies from gaming and other industries to accelerate their growth in their respective markets.

Yielded Results with GEMS Esports 3.0

The collaboration has already culminated in the onboarding of GEMS Esports 3.0, an O2O aggregator blockchain gaming platform that offers a secure, transparent, and rewarding gaming experience with over 120 Web3 partners, 22,000 Esports players who have completed more than 52 Gamefi projects, 7 major tournaments, and over 1M social traffic across all their channels. Their clients include popular technology and gaming titles.

With this MoU, the gaming industry certainly looks to gain from the Morpheus Labs and Tencent Cloud partnership.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a leading provider of blockchain low code development platform that enables organizations to rapidly design, deploy, and operate blockchain-based applications.

The company's low code development solutions are designed to simplify and enable Web3/blockchain transformation for organizations of all sizes.

www.morpheuslabs.io

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

www.tencentcloud.com

About GEMS Esport

GEMS Esport is a blockchain gaming platform that offers players a secure, transparent, and rewarding gaming experience. The platform enables gamers to own, trade, and play with unique in-game assets that are stored on the blockchain. GEMS is an O2O aggregator blockchain gaming platform that offers a secure, transparent and rewarding gaming experience with over 120+ Web3 partners, 22,000 Esports players completed 52+ Gamefi's projects, 7 major tournaments and over 1M social media traffic across all their channels.

www.thegems.gg.

