Nicox Provides Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights





Net revenue1 of €0.9 million for the second quarter of 2023



Cash position of €19.0 million, with a 12-month cash runway, as of June 30, 2023



NCX 470 Denali Phase 3 clinical trial ~55% randomized



July 19, 2023 – release at 7:30 am CET

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today provided financial and business highlights for the second quarter 2023 for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the “Nicox Group”).







“We are pleased to be able to report the continued progress in recruitment in the Denali Phase 3 trial, which remains on track for results expected in 2025, and also to have been able to announce the over $300 million annual global net sales potential for NCX 470, along with the additional Mont Blanc trial sub-group analysis, showing superiority over latanoprost in certain patient groups, presented by leading ophthalmologists at the World Glaucoma Congress a few weeks ago.” said Andreas Segerros, Chief Executive Officer of Nicox. “In the last few months, we got the good news that our Chinese partner, Ocumension Therapeutics, received Priority Review Status for the ZERVIATE New Drug Application in China. We look forward to the expected launch of this in 2024, bringing an additional revenue stream to Nicox. Our development team remains focused on delivering the Denali trial, and we continue to review opportunities to expand our pipeline with additional programs.”



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights







Net revenue1 for the second quarter of 2023 was €0.9 million (consisting entirely of net royalty payments). This compares to net revenue for the second quarter of 2022 of €0.7 million (consisting entirely of net royalty payments).







As of June 30, 2023, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €19.0 million as compared with €21.4 million as of March 31, 2023 and €27.7 million as of December 31, 2022. The Company estimates it is financed until June 2024, based exclusively on the development of NCX 470. The Company is evaluating all possible options to extend the company’s cash runway, including through business development and licensing activities and potential additional financing associated with acquiring new pipeline assets.



As of June 30, 2023, the Nicox Group had financial debt of € 21.6 million, consisting of (i) €18.8 million in the form of a bond financing agreement with Kreos Capital signed in January 2019, (ii) a €1.6 million credit agreement guaranteed by the French State, and granted in August 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and (iii) €1.2 million of present value attributed to the put option2 granted in the November 2022 equity financing. The payment of this latter debt would only occur if the put option was exercised, subject to the conditions set out in footnote 2 below.



VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024% U.S. prescriptions3 increased by 26.2% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. VYZULTA, exclusively licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, is commercialized in more than 15 countries, including the U.S., and is also approved in a number of other countries. VYZULTA is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.



Post Q2 2023 Events



Around 55% of the number of patients targeted to be included in NCX 470 Denali Phase 3 clinical trial have been randomized.



Laboratorios Grin, Nicox’s exclusive partner for ZERVIATE™ (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24% in Mexico, has provided notice to Nicox of the termination of this agreement, effective July 23, 2023. The termination has no financial impact on Nicox. Key Future Milestones



Denali Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating NCX 470 in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension: The trial is on track with topline results expected in 2025. This date is based on current recruitment rates.



Initiation of two new Phase 3b clinical trials investigating NCX 470’s dual mechanism of action (nitric oxide and prostaglandin analog) in IOP lowering and potential benefits on the retina : The trial, named Whistler, evaluating NCX 470’s dual mechanism of action in IOP lowering is expected to be initiated in the next few months. Planning is continuing for the trial exploring retinal benefits however it is now expected to start in 2024. Each trial is expected to take approximately one year to complete.

Approval and launch of ZERVIATE in China by Ocumension: expected in 2024. Only the December 31, 2022 cash figure is audited. All other figures in this press release are non-audited.