Gaming Market Size to Worth USD 665.77 Billion by 2030 | With a 13.1% CAGR

Pune, India, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gaming market size was valued at USD 249.55 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow from USD 281.77 billion in 2023 to USD 665.77 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% over the study period. The rise is on account of the surging product popularity and the surging expenditure on home entertainment systems.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Gaming Market, 2023-2030”.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Gaming Market Report:

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Nintendo Co., Ltd (Japan)

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (Finland)

Nvidia Corporation (U.S.)

Valve Corporation (U.S.)

PlayJam Ltd (U.K.)

Electronic Arts Inc. (U.S.)

Sony Group Corporation (Japan)

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. (Japan)

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 13.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 665.77 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 249.55 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Game Type

By Device Type

By End-User

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Gaming Market Growth Drivers Inclination of Youth toward Gaming to Favor Market Development Increasing Inclination of Mobile Users Toward Gaming to Spike the Product Demand

Report Coverage:

The report gives comprehensive coverage of the major trends boosting the global industry scenario over the forecast period. It further offers insight into the key factors propelling market expansion over the ensuing years. Additional aspects of the report comprise an overview of the pivotal steps undertaken by major market participants for strengthening their industry footholds.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Inclination of Youth toward Gaming to Fuel Industry Expansion

One of the major factors propelling gaming market growth is the soaring inclination of youth toward video games. The industry expansion is further propelled by the increasing indulgence of youth in indoor games and other leisure activities.

However, the industry growth could be affected by an increase in the number of intense gamers, which may turn into an addiction or lead to social anxiety issues.

COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Growth Propelled by Surge in Product Demand Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in an increase in product demand. The enforcement of lockdown restrictions led people to spend most of their time at home. In addition, the pandemic affected people’s participation in social gatherings or outdoor activities. This boosted product adoption, driving market expansion to a considerable extent.

Segmentation:

Shooter Segment to Gain Traction Driven by the Incorporation of 3D Realistic Graphics

On the basis of game type, the market is segmented into sports, action, shooter, role-playing, and others. The shooter segment is slated to hold a dominating share, exhibiting remarkable expansion over the forecast period. The expansion is impelled by the incorporation of 3D realistic graphics in most shooter games.

Mobile Phone Segment to Lead Impelled by Growing Smartphone Penetration

Based on device type, the market is subdivided into PC/MMO, mobile phone, tablet, and TV/console. The mobile phone segment is expected to register considerable expansion over the study period. The surge is propelled by the rising penetration of smartphones across the globe.

Male Segment to Register Considerable Growth Owing to Availability of an Array of Games

On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into male and female. The male segment is set to dominate the market with a substantial CAGR over the estimated period. The growth is driven by the availability of an array of games with more male-oriented designs.

Based on geography, the market has been analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Emerge Prominent Impelled by Rapid Growth in Urban Population

Asia Pacific gaming market share is estimated to register substantial expansion throughout the forecast period. The expansion is due to the soaring awareness regarding the launch of video games in the market.

The Europe market is poised to expand at a lucrative rate over the study period. The surge is driven by increasing government investments in the development of the gaming sector.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Pandemic



Global Gaming Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Game Type Shooter Action Sports Role Playing Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type PC/MMO Tablet Mobile Phone TV/Console Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Male Female Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Ink Partnership Deals to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Many industry players are designing and launching new products for strengthening their positions in the market. This is in tandem with the adoption of several strategic steps for the expansion of their geographical footprints. Some of the other initiatives comprise an upsurge in research activities for enabling the rollout of superior solutions.

Key Industry Development:

April 2021 – Electronic Arts Inc. entered an agreement for the acquisition of Glu Mobile Inc. The move was aimed at expanding the company’s footprint in the mobile gaming sector.

