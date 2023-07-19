Carbon Dioxide Market to Worth USD 13.65 Billion by 2028 | With a 3.6% CAGR

Pune, India, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon dioxide market research was USD 10.36 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 10.69 billion in 2021 to USD 13.65 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.6% during the 2023-2028 period.

Carbon dioxide (CO2) represents a significant greenhouse gas, emanating predominantly from the combustion of fossil fuels. The future of CO2 in the business world is closely tied to the transition to renewable energy sources and the implementation of measures to reduce emissions. According to our expert researchers, this gas is utilized in numerous industries for several applications that are generally attained during the generation of hydrogen by steam reforming of natural gas or the making of ethanol by the fermentation process.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 3.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 13.65 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 10.69 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 250 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By End-Use Industry

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Carbon Dioxide Market Growth Drivers Surging Usage in Medical and Food & Beverage Industries to Fuel Development of Market Procurement Engaged by Chief Companies to Support Market Growth

List of Key Players Covered in the Carbon Dioxide Market Report are:

Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.(U.S.)

The Messer Group GmbH (Germany)

SOL Spa (Italy)

POET, LLC (U.S.)

Reliant Gases (U.S.)

India Glycols Limited (India)

Linde plc (Ireland)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.)

Air Liquide (France)

Sicgil India limited (India)

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.(U.S.)

Report Coverage

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. A meticulous examination unveils valuable insights into the strategies employed by key players, strategically devised to catalyze market expansion and maximize financial benefits. Furthermore, this report imparts tangible guidance to business owners, facilitating informed investment decisions and a broader perspective on the market landscape.

Drivers and Restraints

The gas is also utilized for tissue freezing, and tooth sensitivity valuation. Moreover, the widespread usage of CO 2 in the promptly increasing medical industry is anticipated to power the carbon dioxide market growth. In the medical industry, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is utilized as an insufflation gas in various applications involving insignificantly aggressive surgery to alleviate body hollows, cryotherapy, as well as respiratory stimulation.

Regional Insights

With a valuation of USD 3.80 billion in 2020, the Asia Pacific region secured the largest market share in the realm of carbon dioxide. This dynamic region stands as a prominent force, driven by robust demand from thriving sectors such as food and beverage, as well as the medical industry. Asia Pacific's status as the largest and fastest-developing region underscores its pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the carbon dioxide market.

North America is categorized by an increase in demand for oil recovery applications, thus endorsing the usage of this gas in the region.

The market in Europe is to be administered by the utilization of the gas for carbonation of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the food & beverage industry.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players consistently employ impactful strategies to bolster their brand value and propel global market growth with minimal impediments. One highly effective approach involves the acquisition of competitive companies, thus securing financial benefits for all parties involved. This strategic maneuver not only fortifies brand presence but also facilitates symbiotic growth and synergistic collaboration.

Industry Future Development

The impetus behind this paradigm shift stems from a confluence of factors, including government regulations, heightened consumer demand for sustainable offerings, and mounting investor pressure to mitigate climate change risks. Collectively, these forces are steering the trajectory towards a more environmentally conscious landscape, compelling businesses to reevaluate their practices and align with sustainable principles.

As a result, businesses that can effectively reduce their carbon footprint and transition to clean energy are likely to see increased demand and growth opportunities in the future. Additionally, businesses that can develop and commercialize technologies that can capture and utilize CO2 could also see significant growth.

Latest Carbon Dioxide Market Research

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is a greenhouse gas that plays a significant role in Earth's climate. Research on CO2 focuses on understanding its sources and sinks, as well as its effects on the Earth's climate and biosphere. Scientists study the natural processes that regulate the levels of CO2 in the atmosphere, as well as the impact of human activities such as burning fossil fuels and deforestation.

Additionally, research on CO2 capture and storage aims to develop technologies to reduce CO2 emissions from power plants and other industrial sources. Other research focuses on the impacts of CO2 on agriculture, forestry, and ecosystems, and developing strategies to adapt to the changing climate.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

How big is the carbon dioxide market?



The global carbon dioxide market size to grow from USD 10.69 billion in 2021 to USD 13.65 billion by 2028.

What is the market scope for carbon dioxide?

The global carbon dioxide market size was USD 10.36 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 10.69 billion in 2021 to USD 13.65 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.6% during the 2021 to 2028 period.

