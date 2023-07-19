Surface Disinfectant Market to Worth USD 9.49 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growing number of hospital surgeries in the surface disinfectant market has significantly contributed to the increased utilization of surface disinfectants. Surface disinfectants are critical in preventing infections, safeguarding the well-being of healthcare professionals and workers, and ensuring high-quality patient care.

The surface disinfectant market is expected to witness significant growth, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India, due to the thriving healthcare sector in these regions. The increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for medical facilities, and growing awareness about healthcare hygiene are driving the adoption of surface disinfectants in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities.

Market Size in 2022 USD 5.49 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 9.49 Billion CAGR 7.1% Forecast Period 2023-2030

Liquids Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Widespread Usage of Liquid Surface Disinfectants

The liquids segment emerged as the dominant force in the surface disinfectant market. This growth can be attributed to the widespread usage of liquid surface disinfectants across various settings, including hospitals, homes, hotels, schools, malls, and other public places. Liquid surface disinfectants have become increasingly popular due to their ease of application and effectiveness in killing germs and bacteria on various surfaces.

The markets in the North America are poised to lead the surface disinfectant market, primarily driven by several factors. The region's growing burden of chronic diseases and the increasing number of surgeries have intensified the need for effective infection control measures.

Online Distribution Channel Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Rapid Urbanization and the Consequent Changes in Lifestyle

The online distribution channel segment of the surface disinfectant market is anticipated to experience remarkable growth, projected to surpass USD 2.3 billion. This surge in demand can be attributed to the significant shift in consumer shopping behavior resulting from rapid urbanization and the consequent changes in lifestyle.

Regional markets in Europe experienced a significant surge in demand for surface disinfectant market. The need for stringent infection control measures in various sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, and public spaces, driving the increased demand for surface disinfectants throughout the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the surface disinfectant market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Surface Disinfectant Market

PDI launched three innovative products - Sani-24 Germicidal Disposable Wipe, Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Disposable Wipe, and Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Spray in 2022. These cutting-edge disinfectants are designed to assist infection control professionals in combating the increasing rate of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). With a focus on effectiveness and convenience, these new products provide powerful and reliable solutions to disinfect and prevent the spread of diseases in healthcare settings.

In 2022, SC Johnson Professional introduced its Quaternary Disinfectant Cleaning solution in a new, user-friendly squeeze-and-pour bottle for North American markets. This versatile product offers labor-saving benefits as it effectively cleans, disinfects, and deodorizes in one simple action. The packaging style makes it effortless to measure the effect for dilution in various cleaning equipment, including buckets, automatic scrubbers, or spray bottles.

