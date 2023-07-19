Global Disperse Dyes Market to 2028: Driven by Growing Demand for Synthetic and Polyester Fabrics

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disperse Dyes Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (Low Energy Dyes, Medium Energy Dyes, and High Energy Dyes), By Chemical Structure, By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disperse dyes market is poised to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven by the rising demand for colouring thermoplastic fibres such as polyester, triacetate, nylon, and other synthetic materials.

Disperse dyes, characterized by their low solubility in liquids, colloidal dispersion properties, and non-ionic characteristics, are primarily used to dye synthetic or polyester fibres that do not absorb water.

The market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing demand for synthetic and polyester fabrics in a wide range of colours across various end-user industries. The textile sector, as well as the leather, paint and coatings, and plastic industries, are projected to contribute to the growing demand for disperse dyes.

Rising Demand from Automotive Industries is Propelling Market Growth

Automotive manufacturers are incorporating different types of glasses and transparent fibres to reduce the weight of vehicles. These transparent sheets allow sunlight and UV rays to enter the car and react with the fabrics used in the interiors, such as upholstery and floor coverings.

Disperse dyes, known for their excellent resistance to UV rays, are sought after by manufacturers to dye fabrics, ensuring they do not fade after exposure to UV rays. Apart from upholstery and floor fabrics, disperse dyes are used to paint the exterior plastic surfaces of vehicles and various interior components, including seat belts and airbags.

Recent studies indicate a 6.5% increase in global commercial vehicle sales in 2021 compared to the previous year. This data suggests a rise in demand for automobiles and related accessories. To meet the growing demand for attractive, long-lasting fabric textures while reducing vehicle weight, the demand for disperse dyes is projected to rise during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Dyes for Synthetic Fibres Drives Market Growth

The increasing utilization of synthetic fibres across various sectors, including textiles, industrial applications, indoor and outdoor products, and commercial segments, is expected to fuel the demand for dyes. Synthetic fibres offer superior characteristics compared to natural fibres like silk, cotton, and wool, including economical pricing, stain resistance, and low water absorption.

Moreover, synthetic fibres are known for their durability, elasticity, softness, and strength, making them an ideal raw material for a wide range of products such as seat belts, airbags, caps, raincoats, sportswear, ropes, and more. According to studies, approximately 62% of the total fibres produced annually are synthetic, with a significant portion originating from China. Given these factors, the demand for disperse dyes is expected to increase throughout the forecast period.

Efforts to Develop New Products Drive Market Growth

Companies and institutions are actively working on developing innovative techniques to enhance the environmental friendliness of disperse dyes. Manufacturers have made significant adjustments to ensure that dispersed dyes do not contain artificial surfactants, while ongoing research explores improved versions of disperse dyes, such as the use of liposomes as additional dispersion agents. These advancements aim to prevent dye molecule accumulation and enhance dispersion at high temperatures.

In a recent development, Dystar Colours Distribution GmbH (application number: CA2676212A) secured a patent for a type of disperse dye related to disperse azo dyes. This patented product exhibits outstanding wash fastness and sublimation fastness.

Companies Mentioned

The following companies are key players in the global disperse dyes market:

Clariant International Ltd

Archroma U.S., Inc.

Heubach GmbH

BASF SE

Zhejiang Lonsen Holding Co., Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Chevron Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

LANXESS AG

Market Segmentation

The global disperse dyes market is segmented based on type, chemical structure, and application:

By Type:

Low Energy Dyes

Medium Energy Dyes

High Energy Dyes

By Chemical Structure:

Nitro Dyes

Amino Ketone Dyes

Anthraquinonoid Dyes

Mono Azo Dyes

Di- Azo Dyes

By Application:

Textile

Leather

Paint and Coatings

Plastic

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trwbmx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.