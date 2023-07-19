Botulinum Toxin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023 - Rising Emphasis on Aesthetic Beauty Among Individuals Above 40 Drives Growth

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botulinum Toxin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Botulinum Toxin Type A, Botulinum Toxin Type B), By End Use (Therapeutic, Aesthetic), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global botulinum toxin market size is expected to reach USD 15.3 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2030

Botulinum toxin is used for both therapeutic and aesthetic applications. Nowadays, the drug is highly adopted for aesthetic procedures. For instance, Botox is a non-invasive cosmetic procedure and is used to reduce forehead creases, facial fine lines, wrinkles, and crow's feet among others.

The demand for botulinum toxin is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for minimally invasive or non-invasive procedures in aesthetics. Furthermore, increasing application in therapeutic applications, coupled with growing R&D initiatives, is expected to expand the market.



Population aged above 40 years are focusing on the physical features and wish to have a younger look. Thus, rising emphasis on aesthetic beauty, for instance, lip treatments by women, especially in developed countries is anticipated to fuel the industry growth. Also, botulinum toxin is used to treat several age-related conditions such as glabellar lines, crow's feet, and forehead lines.

Hence, people above the age of 40 are more vulnerable to such signs of aging. Therefore, procedures of botulinum toxin are gaining more popularity among individuals aged between 40-55 years, thereby augmenting the industry growth. Furthermore, rising cases of chronic disorders such as migraine and cervical dystonia are likely to drive the market.



The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly affected the market. Initially, due to lockdown and global restrictions being imposed in most countries, many aesthetic treatments and procedures were halted. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge disruption in the supply chain of the overall medical industry.

However, the sales of botulinum toxins such as botox observed a surge due to the increased demand during the pandemic. Several plastic surgeons and dermatologists are accrediting the boom to individuals wishing to put their finest appearance for online meetings and conferences and greater time to attend consultations and recover from procedures.



Botulinum Toxin Market Report Highlights

The type A product type segment dominated the market in 2022. This is because type A products including Dysport and Botox are commercially available in the market in most countries and have been clinically tested and proven to be safe and effective in the long term with minimal side effects.

The aesthetic application segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Growing concerns over cosmetic features in developed and developing countries have led to a rise in the number of aesthetic procedures

North America dominated the global market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 36.8% owing to the rising technological advancements for cosmetic treatments and the increasing number of specialists and service providers

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period owing to the growing patient population, rising awareness regarding aesthetic procedures, and rapid technological advancements

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Botulinum Toxin Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation And Scope

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2.1 Increasing Number Of Patients Having Neurological Disorders

3.2.2.2 Rising Preference For Non-Invasive Or Minimally Invasive Procedures

3.2.2.3 Increasing Concern Regarding Aesthetic Appearance In 40-54 Age Group Has Increased The Adoption Rate

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 High Cost Of Cosmetic Procedure

3.3 Botulinum Toxin: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2 Pestel Analysis

3.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Botulinum Toxin Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

4.1 Botulinum Toxin: Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Type A

4.2.1 Type A Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.2.1.1 Botox

4.2.1.2 Dysport

4.2.1.3 Xeomin

4.2.1.4 Others

4.2.2 Type B

4.2.2.1 Type B Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5 Botulinum Toxin Market: Application Segment Analysis

5.1 Botulinum Toxin: Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Therapeutic

5.2.1 Therapeutic Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.2.1.1 Chronic Migraine

5.2.1.2 Overactive Bladder

5.2.1.3 Cervical Dystonia

5.2.1.4 Spasticity

5.2.1.5 Others

5.3 Aesthetic

5.3.1 Aesthetic Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.1 Glabellar Lines

5.3.1.2 Crow's Feet

5.3.1.3 Forehead Lines

5.3.1.4 Others



Chapter 6 Botulinum Toxin Market: End-Use Segment Analysis

6.1 Botulinum Toxin: End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Dermatology Clinics

6.4 Spas And Cosmetic Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdctgf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment