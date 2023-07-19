Digital PCR Market Size to Surpass USD 2,379.9 Million in 2030, at a CAGR of 22.2%

Pune, India, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Digital PCR Market size was valued at USD 485.1 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 584.5 million in 2023 to USD 2,379.9 million in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period. Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is an enhanced version of the traditional polymerase chain reaction used in biotechnology. It is a precise and efficient method for quantifying DNA or RNA in a sample, offering high-throughput capabilities and reliable results. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled "Digital PCR Market Forecast, 2023-2030”.
Key Industry Development:
- January 2022- QIAGEN announced its collaboration with Atila BioSystems to provide Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) solutions to QIAGEN’s devices franchise. This collaboration would expand QIAGEN’s device solutions in future.
Key Takeaways:
• Digital PCR Market size in North America was USD 213.4 million in 2022
• Factors driving the market include increased adoption of digital techniques and rising disease incidences.
• Various PCR technologies provide significant benefits due to increased R&D activities and growing demand for innovative devices.
• In 2022, the segment of droplet dPCR held the largest market share.
Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:
- QIAGEN (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)
- JN Medsys (Singapore)
- Stilla (France)
- Sysmex Corporation (Japan)
- Standard BioTools Inc. (U.S.)
- Precigenome LLC. (U.S.)
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023 to 2030
|Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR
|22.2%
|2030 Value Projection
|USD 2,379.9 Million
|Base Year
|2022
|Digital PCR Market Size in 2022
|USD 485.1 Million
|Historical Data for
|2019 to 2021
|No. of Pages
|130
|Segments covered
|Product, Type, End-user and Geography
Drivers & Restraints:
Innovative PCR Technologies Drive Market Growth
Increasing research and development endeavors and a rising need for advanced devices have resulted in the emergence of diverse PCR technologies that offer substantial advantages. Key market players have introduced innovative devices such as beam, chip-based, crystal digital polymerase chain reaction, and droplet, which are expected to propel the digital PCR market growth.
However, the comparatively higher cost of digital devices in comparison to alternative options could potentially hinder their widespread adoption.
Segmentation:
By Type
- Droplet Digital PCR
- Chip-based Digital PCR
- Others
By Product
- Instruments
- Reagents & Consumables
By Indication
- Infectious Diseases
- Oncology
- Genetic Disorders
- Others
By End-user
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries
- Clinical Laboratories
- Academic & Research Organizations
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Regional Insights:
North America Anticipates Robust Growth Driven by Cutting-edge Technology and Stable Healthcare Landscape
North America is expected to experience a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the region's highly vigilant and economically stable population as well as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced and high-cost diagnostic solutions.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness growth owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructure, high burden of both chronic and infectious diseases, necessitating the use of efficient diagnostic tools such as digital PCR, and a growing awareness among individuals regarding the importance of better treatment outcomes.
Competitive Landscape:
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Acquisitions Strengthening Market Dominance
The market is consolidated, primarily driven by prominent companies holding substantial digital PCR market share. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a strong market position can be attributed to its strategic acquisitions of other manufacturers of dPCR devices. In August 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. made an announcement about the acquisition of Curiosity Diagnostics, Sp. Z. O. o., a Poland-based company specializing in the development of innovative technology solutions for medical diagnostics and healthcare sectors.
