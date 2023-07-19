Digital PCR Market Size to Surpass USD 2,379.9 Million in 2030, at a CAGR of 22.2%

Pune, India, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Digital PCR Market size was valued at USD 485.1 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 584.5 million in 2023 to USD 2,379.9 million in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period. Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is an enhanced version of the traditional polymerase chain reaction used in biotechnology. It is a precise and efficient method for quantifying DNA or RNA in a sample, offering high-throughput capabilities and reliable results. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled "Digital PCR Market Forecast, 2023-2030”.





Key Industry Development:

January 2022- QIAGEN announced its collaboration with Atila BioSystems to provide Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) solutions to QIAGEN’s devices franchise. This collaboration would expand QIAGEN’s device solutions in future.

Key Takeaways:

• Digital PCR Market size in North America was USD 213.4 million in 2022

• Factors driving the market include increased adoption of digital techniques and rising disease incidences.

• Various PCR technologies provide significant benefits due to increased R&D activities and growing demand for innovative devices.

• In 2022, the segment of droplet dPCR held the largest market share.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

QIAGEN (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

JN Medsys (Singapore)

Stilla (France)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Standard BioTools Inc. (U.S.)

Precigenome LLC. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 22.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 2,379.9 Million Base Year 2022 Digital PCR Market Size in 2022 USD 485.1 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 130 Segments covered Product, Type, End-user and Geography





Drivers & Restraints:

Innovative PCR Technologies Drive Market Growth



Increasing research and development endeavors and a rising need for advanced devices have resulted in the emergence of diverse PCR technologies that offer substantial advantages. Key market players have introduced innovative devices such as beam, chip-based, crystal digital polymerase chain reaction, and droplet, which are expected to propel the digital PCR market growth.



However, the comparatively higher cost of digital devices in comparison to alternative options could potentially hinder their widespread adoption.

Segmentation:

By Type

Droplet Digital PCR

Chip-based Digital PCR

Others

By Product

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

By Indication

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Genetic Disorders

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Clinical Laboratories

Academic & Research Organizations

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

North America Anticipates Robust Growth Driven by Cutting-edge Technology and Stable Healthcare Landscape

North America is expected to experience a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the region's highly vigilant and economically stable population as well as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced and high-cost diagnostic solutions.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness growth owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructure, high burden of both chronic and infectious diseases, necessitating the use of efficient diagnostic tools such as digital PCR, and a growing awareness among individuals regarding the importance of better treatment outcomes.





Competitive Landscape:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Acquisitions Strengthening Market Dominance

The market is consolidated, primarily driven by prominent companies holding substantial digital PCR market share. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., a strong market position can be attributed to its strategic acquisitions of other manufacturers of dPCR devices. In August 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. made an announcement about the acquisition of Curiosity Diagnostics, Sp. Z. O. o., a Poland-based company specializing in the development of innovative technology solutions for medical diagnostics and healthcare sectors.

FAQs

How big is the Digital PCR Market?

Digital PCR Market size was USD 584.5 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 2,379.9 million by 2030.

How fast is the Digital PCR Market growing?

The Digital PCR Market will exhibit a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





