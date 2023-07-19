Global Lottery Market to 2027: Driven by Increasing Penetration of Online Lottery

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lottery Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lottery market is set to experience significant growth, with a projected increase of $182.44 billion during the period of 2022-2027.

According to the latest market research report, the market is expected to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.96% throughout the forecast period.

The comprehensive report offers a holistic analysis of the lottery market, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 vendors.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain valuable insights into the current market scenario and the latest trends and drivers shaping the lottery market.

Stay updated with the overall market environment and make informed business decisions.

Leverage the increasing penetration of online lottery, which offers convenient access and low-cost adoption.

Tap into the growing popularity of lottery games due to their easy availability and affordability.

Explore the adoption of social media marketing strategies for effective lottery promotion.

The lottery market is segmented based on platform, type, and geographical landscape.

Platform Segmentation:

Offline

Online

Type Segmentation:

Terminal-based games

Scratch-off games

Sports lotteries

Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

One of the key drivers propelling the growth of the lottery market is the adoption of advanced technologies by lottery operators. Furthermore, the use of lottery funds for charitable causes and the emphasis on ensuring the security of lotteries contribute to the significant demand in the market.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the lottery market, covering aspects such as market sizing, market forecast, and industry analysis.

Companies Mentioned:

Agento N.V

Arizona Lottery

Berjaya Corp. Berhad

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

Colorado Lottery

Florida Lottery

Gaming China

Georgia Lottery Corp.

International Game Technology plc

INTRALOT SA

Jumbo Interactive Ltd.

Lotto NZ

Maruhan Co. Ltd.

New York State Gaming Commission

Scientific Games LLC

STRATACACHE

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd.

The California State Lottery

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxnco7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.