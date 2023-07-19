Global Lottery Market to 2027: Driven by Increasing Penetration of Online Lottery

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lottery Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global lottery market is set to experience significant growth, with a projected increase of $182.44 billion during the period of 2022-2027.
According to the latest market research report, the market is expected to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.96% throughout the forecast period.
The comprehensive report offers a holistic analysis of the lottery market, including market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 vendors.
The lottery market is segmented based on platform, type, and geographical landscape.
Platform Segmentation:
- Offline
- Online
Type Segmentation:
- Terminal-based games
- Scratch-off games
- Sports lotteries
Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
One of the key drivers propelling the growth of the lottery market is the adoption of advanced technologies by lottery operators. Furthermore, the use of lottery funds for charitable causes and the emphasis on ensuring the security of lotteries contribute to the significant demand in the market.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the lottery market, covering aspects such as market sizing, market forecast, and industry analysis.
Companies Mentioned:
- Agento N.V
- Arizona Lottery
- Berjaya Corp. Berhad
- Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
- China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.
- Colorado Lottery
- Florida Lottery
- Gaming China
- Georgia Lottery Corp.
- International Game Technology plc
- INTRALOT SA
- Jumbo Interactive Ltd.
- Lotto NZ
- Maruhan Co. Ltd.
- New York State Gaming Commission
- Scientific Games LLC
- STRATACACHE
- Tabcorp Holdings Ltd.
- The California State Lottery
- The Hong Kong Jockey Club
