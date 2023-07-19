Global Glass Lens Market 2023 to Experience Strong Growth Driven by Rising Elderly Population and Increasing Demand for Eyeglasses

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glass Lens Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glass lens market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of $8175.42 million during the period of 2022-2027.

According to a comprehensive market research report, the market is expected to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.43% throughout the forecast period, driven by factors such as the rising elderly population, increasing demand for eyeglasses, and initiatives aimed at creating awareness regarding vision care.

The glass lens market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and geography.

Type Segmentation:

Single glass vision lenses

Progressive glass lenses

Bifocal glass lenses

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

Offline

Online

Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The availability of products through online distribution channels is identified as a key driver fueling the growth of the glass lens market in the coming years. Additionally, innovation leading to product advances and the increasing diabetic population will contribute to significant demand in the market.

The report on the glass lens market provides comprehensive coverage of market sizing, forecast, and industry analysis.

Companies Mentioned:

Bluebell Industries Ltd.

Carl Zeiss AG

Corning Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co

EcoGlass AS

EssilorLuxottica SA

Fielmann AG

Guild Optical Associates Inc.

HOYA Corp.

Jiangsu Hongchen Optical Co. Ltd.

Knight Optical Ltd.

Leica Camera AG

Lensel Optics Pvt Ltd.

Nikon Corp.

Rodenstock GmBH

Seiko Holdings Corp.

Shanghai Mingyue Glasses Co. Ltd.

Specsavers Group

TOKAI OPTICAL Co. Ltd.

Vision Rx Lab

