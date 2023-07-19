Middle East Data Center Market Landscape Report 2023: A $7.94 Billion Industry by 2028 - Increase in 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Data Center Market Landscape 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East data center market is projected to reach a value of $7.94 billion by 2028 from $4.86 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.53% from 2023-2028.

The Middle East data center market has several global support infrastructure providers with expertise in providing OCP scale infrastructure. Some of the support infrastructure providers in the industry include ABB, Airedale, Alfa Laval, Delta Electronics, Cummins, Caterpillar, and others.

The industry has major dominance of local investors such as Morohub, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, and others, with several global investors such as Google, Microsoft, Equinix, and Tencent.

Increase in 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments

Middle Eastern countries are working toward adopting digital transformation to attract foreign investments. 5G network deployment fuels the digital transformation, IoT, smart cities, and the fourth industrial revolution.

The rapid investment in 5G technology increases the demand for high-bandwidth internet in Tier II and Tier III cities, thereby leading to the generation of a substantial amount of data, further driving data center development to process the information. 5G network services play a key role in supporting enterprise digitalization and will drive the adoption of IoT applications.

Some telecom operators in the Middle East data center market have deployed 5G network services; some are in 5G trials. Middle Eastern countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar commercially deployed 5G network services. Turkey, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iran are other Middle Eastern countries in 5G planning and are yet to deploy commercial services during the forecast period.

Growing Smart City Developments Will Drive the Demand for Advanced Technologies



Smart city initiatives further emphasize the importance of data in improving communication among cities, citizens, automobiles, electronics, and devices. A well-designed smart city allows for data-driven decision-making, newer economic opportunities, and improved infrastructure.



In the Middle East, several companies and governments have taken the initiative to invest in developing smart cities. Middle Eastern countries are driving the adoption of advanced technologies, 5G services, IoT, big data solutions, and digital platforms. In addition, the number of interconnected devices in the region is increasing significantly, with growth in the deployment of subsea and inland cables.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Regarding geography, the Middle East data center market is dominated by investments in markets such as UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are among the region's most mature markets, followed by Israel.

Several regional emerging locations, such as Oman, Qatar, and others, have witnessed steady data center investment growth. Other regional markets are also expected to witness growth in the coming years, aided by digitalization, technology penetration, connectivity growth, and other factors.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

The Middle East data center market under the IT infrastructure segment generated major revenue from servers as the growth in data generation is fueling the demand for faster processing and efficient servers. This is followed by revenue from storage due to the growing adoption of flash storage among data centers and network infrastructure revenues such as switches with ports of up to 100GbE.

The electrical infrastructure segment in the Middle East data center market is dominated by investments in UPS systems, followed by generator systems that are majorly being adopted by diesel-powered engines.

Several local and global construction contractors exist in the industry, such as AECOM, Aldar Properties, Anel Group, Dar Group, Hill International, etc. The industry is witnessing greenfield developments across several countries aided by ample availability of land resources.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Middle East

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EAE Group

EATON

Envicool

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

AECOM

AlDar Properties

Anel Group

Arup

Ashi & Bushnag

Atkins

Dar Group

DC Pro Engineering

Deerns

Edarat

EGEC

ENMAR Engineering

Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

HATCO

HHM Building Contracting

Hill International

ICS Nett

INT'LTEC

ISG

Laing O'Rourke

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

Mace

Mercury Engineering

McLaren Construction Group

MIS

NDA Group

Prota Engineering

Qatar Site & Power

RED Engineering

RW Armstrong

Sudlows

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Turner & Townsend

Prominent Data Center Investors

Adgar Investments and Development

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Batelco

Bynet Data Communications

Equinix

EdgeConneX

Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)

Gulf Data Hub

Google

Khazna Data Centers

Moro Hub

MedOne

MEEZA

Mobily

Microsoft

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

stc

Turkcell

Turk Telekom

Telehouse

Tencent Cloud

New Entrants

Compass Datacenters

Digital Realty

Infinity

EDGNEX

Global Technical Realty

Quantum Switch

ZeroPoint DC

Serverfarm

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Jordan

Other Middle Eastern Countries

