Smart Building Market Size to Surpass USD 408.21 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.8%

Pune, India, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global smart building market size was valued at USD 80.60 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 96.96 billion in 2023 to USD 408.21 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Increasing Smart City Projects to Drive the Market Growth . Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled Smart Building Market Forecast, 2023-2030. Smart buildings contain an advanced control system that controls building operations, such as air conditioning, lighting, ventilation, heating, and other systems, consisting of sensors, microchips, and actuators.





Key Industry Development:

November 2022: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. in partnership with Siemens Smart Infrastructure for 5G networks for smart buildings. This partnership focuses on advancement of digitization of building automation by developing new and smarter smart devices in the future.





Key Takeaways

Surge in Demand for Safe and Healthy Workplaces to Fuel Market Development

Increasing Smart City Projects to Surge Market Opportunities

By Application Analysis: Growing Investment in Smart Technologies to Enhance Commercial Building Operational Efficiency

Growing Energy Consumption Concerns to Propel the Market Growth





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Smart Building Market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Endeavor Business Media (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Legrand SA (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 22.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 408.21Billion Base Year 2022 Smart Building Market Size in 2022 USD 80.60 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Component, Application and Geography





SEGMENTATION

By Component

Solution

Parking Management System

Smart Water Management System

Elevators and Escalators System

Access Control System

Video Surveillance System

Safety System

HVAC Control System

Lighting Control System

Building Infrastructure Management

Security and Emergency Management

Energy Management

Services

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Hotel

Healthcare

Retail

Corporate Offices

Others (Apartments, Condos)

By Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Drivers & Restraints

Rising Energy Consumption Concerns to Propel Market Growth

Increasing concerns about rising energy consumption globally are anticipated to support advanced and energy-efficient technology. For instance, as per the IoT and smart building 2019 report of IBM Corporation, real estate and commercial buildings use 50% of energy and water. The report further states that commercial buildings are anticipated to consume maximum energy by the year 2025. As per the study of IBM Corporation report, implementing advanced technology, such as IoT, AI, and others, has reduced energy usage by 40% and 10%-30% maintenance costs.

However, subsequent barrier to the growth of the market is the rise in the number of cyber-attacks which may sometimes led to access to personal information and confidential information.





Regional Insights

Growing Adoption of Intelligent Building Solutions to Boost the North America Market

North America is estimated to lead the regional revenue share during the projected period. To boost workplace operations, prominent companies in North America are shifting toward intelligent building solutions.

Europe will stand second with a subsequent market share following North America. The increasing focus on implementing efficient energy-saving technologies in commercial and residential buildings is anticipated to drive the smart building market share.

Asia Pacific is estimated to gain notable growth during the projected period. The increase in government initiatives in developing smart commercial places, localities to reduce energy consumption, and shopping malls, to minimize energy consumption is predicted to fuel the smart building market growth.





Competitive Landscape

Increasing Strategic Collaborations and Advancement to Drive the Market Growth

The key players in the market are deliberately entering into collaborations and partnerships to expand their market share. Such players are gaining local players across countries to grow their global presence. For managing residential buildings and commercial operations, the market players continuously invest in developing and launching new intelligent solutions and services.





FAQ’s

How big is the Smart Building Market?

Smart Building Market size was USD 80.60 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Smart Building Market growing?

The Smart Building Market will exhibit a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





