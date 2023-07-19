Rapid Adoption of Public Safety LTE Drives Global Market Growth, Supported by Increasing Investments in Smart Cities and Defense Budgets

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Safety LTE: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Public Safety LTE estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.3% CAGR and reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured) -

Cisco Systems, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Atos SE

Cobham PLC

Anritsu Corporation

Airspan Networks, Inc.

Aviat Networks, Inc.

Cradlepoint, Inc.

Frequentis AG

Atdi S.A.

Athonet Srl

Bittium Corporation

Dali Wireless, Inc.

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.

Expedition Communications

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 366 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Ever-Present Need for Mission Critical Communications Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Public Safety LTE

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Public Safety LTE - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need to Manage Disaster Risk Against the Backdrop of Climate Change to Spur Growth of Public Safety LTE

Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events & Related Losses Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness, Promising to Bring Out Larger Budget Outlays for Public Safety LTE: Global Number of Extreme Weather Events & Financial Losses (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2022

Focus On Developing Long-Term Emergency Medical Services Infrastructure to Benefit Growth in the Market

Growing Percentage of Population With Chronic Diseases Highlights the Dire Need for Investing in Mission Critical Communications as Part of the Healthcare Preparedness and Response Strategy: % of Global Population Who Are Chronically Ill for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Rapidly Aging Population & Escalation in Demand for Geriatric Healthcare Highlights the Need for Efficient Emergency Medical Response Teams: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Expanding Opportunity for PERS Will Encourage Development of Robust Emergency Response Systems & Communication Networks: Global Opportunity for PERS (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Demand for Ambulance Services Highlights the Need for Robust Public Safety Communication Systems & Network: Global Market for Ambulance Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027

Rising Geopolitical Unrest & Healthy Defense Budgets to Benefit Demand for Mission Critical Communication Systems

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Increased Spending on Critical Communication Systems: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)

Ever-Present Risk of Fires, Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Increase in Fire Response Services to Benefit Growth of Public Safety LTE

Growing Investments in Smart Cities Drives Demand for Advanced Public Safety LTE Solutions

Growing Spending on Smart Cities to Open Up Parallel Opportunity for Public Safety LTE Deployments: Global Spending on Smart Cities (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Ensuring Safety Inside Public Buildings Emerges Into the Spotlight

LTE-Railway (LTE-R) - A Version of LTE to Support Mission-critical Requirements of Rail Operators

From AI, LPWA to New Gen Hardware, Public Safety Innovations Hit the Spotlight

Will Public Safety Communication Move From LTE to 5G?

Rapid Penetration of 5G Will Drive Interest in What 5G Can Do to Improve Public Safety: Global 5G Subscription (In Million) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8i8vpx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment