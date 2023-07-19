Global Gas Masks Market 2023: Disposable Respirators Segment to Dominate in the Forecast Period

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Masks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gas Masks estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Disposable Respirators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (papr) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Gas Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Safety at Workplace Throws the Focus on Gas Masks for Building Safe & Productive Work Environment

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Competition

Gas Masks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Gas Masks: Overview, Types & Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Warming Induced Rise in Forest Fires & Focus on Fire Fighter Recruitment Amid Shortages to Spur Demand for Gas Masks

Rise in Workplace Accidents Favors Market Growth

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Gas Masks: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region

Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

Ever-Present Risk of Fires to Drive Use of Gas Masks Among Fire Fighters

Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire as of the Year 2022

Opportunities Amid Challenges Encourages a Positive Outlook for Gas Masks in the Mining End-Use Sector

Innovation Remains Crucial to Sustained Market Growth

Increased Military & Defense Spending Supported by War & Geopolitical Unrest Brightens Market Prospects for Gas Masks

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Increased Spending on Gas Masks: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)

Putin's Nuclear Sabre Rattling Puts the World on Edge & Defense Spending on Top of the Priority List in an Increasingly Nervous, Multipolar World: Global Inventory of Nuclear Warheads by Country for the Year 2022 (In Units)

As the Threat of Biological and Chemical Warfare Becomes Real, Increased Focus on CBRN Defense Bodes Well for the Growth of the Gas Masks Market

Casualties of the Chemical Weapons Till-Date

Growing Spending on CBRN Defense to Benefit Sales of Gas Masks: Global Market for CBRN (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Lucrative Opportunities for Gas Masks in the Oil & Gas Sector

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) to Witness Encouraging Growth

Despite Mounting Challenges, a Resilient Outlook to Benefit Demand for Gas Masks in the Chemical Industry

Need to Protect Wastewater Treatment Workers Raises Importance of Gas Masks

PAPRs Allow Protection to Workers Against APIs in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Sectors

World Prescription Drug Sales (in US$ Billion) for Year 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

