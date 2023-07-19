Global Integrated Passive Devices Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand from Consumer Electronics and Automotive Industries"

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Passive Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Integrated Passive Devices estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Silicon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $361.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Integrated Passive Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$361.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$336 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured) -
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Molex LLC
- Bourns, Inc.
- M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.
- Koa Speer Electronics, Inc.
- Darfon Electronics Corporation
- Johanson Technology, Inc.
- Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC
- 3D Glass Solutions, Inc.
- Corry Micronics, Inc.
- Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration IZM
- Allied Components International
- Maxtena, Inc.
- KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation
- JCET Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|474
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"
- Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020
- Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
- Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
- COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
- Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Activity Remains Subdued Amidst the Pandemic
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Impact of COVID-19 on IPDs in the Electronics and Semiconductors Industry
- Sustainable Strategies of Manufacturers to Counter Supply Chain Issues
- An Introduction to Integrated Passive Devices
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Silicon-based IPDs Lead Global Market
- Developing Regions Promise High Growth
- Competition
- Integrated Passive Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Demand for IPDs from Consumer Electronics Industry
- Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
- IPD Usage in Electronic Assembly
- Miniaturization Trend and High Performance Devices Fuel Demand for IPDs
- Rising Smartphone Adoption Strengthens Demand for IPDs
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Adoption Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Apple to Adopt IPDs in 3nm 2022 iDevices to Boost Battery Size
- Growing Complexity of Vehicle Electronics Fuel Demand for IPDs
- Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
- Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle (In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
- Market to Benefit from the Rising Use of Automotive Infotainment Systems
- World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market by Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD, and Other Products
- Growing Reliability of In-Car Internet & Networking to Fuel Demand for Infotainment Systems
- Advanced On-Board Infotainment Systems Make Their Way Into the Market
- COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Automotive Industry
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for IPDs Market
- Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020
- Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
- 5G Network Adoption to Spur Need for IPDs
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019 and 2025
- Rising Use of IPDs in Wearable Devices Augurs Well for the Market
- Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of Unit Sales (in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)
- Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2020 & 2024
- LED Lighting: A Prominent Application
- Global LED Lighting Market in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
- Adoption of Smart Home Automation Solutions Spur Demand for IPDs
- Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Integrated Passive Components Play a Vital Role in PCB Board Technology Development
- Research Focus on Integration of Passive Components in 3D Configurations
- Chipset Specific IPDs for IoT Applications
- Role of Photosensitive Glass Ceramics in Enabling High-Performance RF Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
