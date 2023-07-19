Global Hair Products Market 2023 to Witness Substantial Growth Driven by Increasing Hair-Related Issues and Evolving Fashion Trends

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hair Products Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hair products market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, with a projected increase of $19,431.34 million.
This comprehensive report provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, as well as insights into the latest trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also includes a vendor analysis covering approximately 25 leading companies in the industry.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and overall market environment. Key factors driving the market growth include the rising prevalence of hair-related issues, product innovation, and the expansion of product portfolios leading to premiumization. Additionally, evolving fashion trends in hair styling contribute to the market growth.
The hair products market is segmented as follows:
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Product
- Hair care products
- Hair styling products
By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- APAC (Asia-Pacific)
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The growing demand for natural and organic hair products is identified as a major driver for the hair products market. Consumers are increasingly seeking hair care solutions that are gentle, sustainable, and free from harmful chemicals. Additionally, the rise of online sales channels for hair products and the effective use of social media marketing strategies contribute to the market's growth.
This report provides comprehensive coverage of the hair products market, including:
- Hair products market sizing
- Hair products market forecast
- Hair products market industry analysis
Leading Companies in the Hair Products Market:
- Amway Corp.
- Colgate Palmolive Co.
- Coty Inc.
- Flora and Curl Ltd.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- John Paul Mitchell Systems
- Johnson and Johnson
- Kao Corp.
- LOreal SA
- NATULIQUE Ltd.
- Natura and Co Holding SA
- OUAI Hair Care
- Pai Shau Inc.
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- ST. TROPICA Inc.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unilever PLC
