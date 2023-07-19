Global Hair Products Market 2023 to Witness Substantial Growth Driven by Increasing Hair-Related Issues and Evolving Fashion Trends

Dublin, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hair Products Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hair products market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, with a projected increase of $19,431.34 million.

This comprehensive report provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, as well as insights into the latest trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also includes a vendor analysis covering approximately 25 leading companies in the industry.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, drivers, and overall market environment. Key factors driving the market growth include the rising prevalence of hair-related issues, product innovation, and the expansion of product portfolios leading to premiumization. Additionally, evolving fashion trends in hair styling contribute to the market growth.

The hair products market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Product

Hair care products

Hair styling products

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

APAC (Asia-Pacific)

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

The growing demand for natural and organic hair products is identified as a major driver for the hair products market. Consumers are increasingly seeking hair care solutions that are gentle, sustainable, and free from harmful chemicals. Additionally, the rise of online sales channels for hair products and the effective use of social media marketing strategies contribute to the market's growth.

This report provides comprehensive coverage of the hair products market, including:

Hair products market sizing

Hair products market forecast

Hair products market industry analysis

Leading Companies in the Hair Products Market:

Amway Corp.

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Coty Inc.

Flora and Curl Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

John Paul Mitchell Systems

Johnson and Johnson

Kao Corp.

LOreal SA

NATULIQUE Ltd.

Natura and Co Holding SA

OUAI Hair Care

Pai Shau Inc.

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

ST. TROPICA Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xrgli

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.