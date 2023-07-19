Dr. George Leef Joins MyCardiologist, Bringing Expertise in Cardiac Care to Boynton Beach, FL

MIAMI, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyCardiologist, South Florida’s leading provider of comprehensive cardiovascular care and services, is thrilled to welcome Dr. George Leef, M.D. as the newest addition to their esteemed team of highly skilled physicians at the Boynton Beach location.



Dr. Leef, a board-certified non-invasive cardiologist, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Boynton Beach community.

Dr. George Leef is dedicated to empowering patients to achieve optimal heart health through proactive measures and preventive care. With expertise in the detection and treatment of heart disease, Dr. Leef specializes in utilizing external tests to evaluate and diagnose cardiac disorders. As a non-invasive cardiologist, he prioritizes comfort and well-being while delivering accurate, trusted, and effective cardiovascular care.

Leveraging his extensive knowledge and expertise, he focuses on managing a wide spectrum of cardiac conditions, including coronary disease, heart failure, lipid/cholesterol disorders, resistant hypertension, and various other cardiac illnesses. Notably, Dr. Leef is renowned for his expertise in cardiac CT imaging, adding a valuable dimension to the comprehensive cardiac care provided at MyCardiologist. By emphasizing preventive care alongside comprehensive treatment, Dr. Leef endeavors to support patients in safeguarding their cardiovascular health for a fulfilling life.

Dr. Leef brings a wealth of education and training to his role at MyCardiologist. He completed his undergraduate degree at Duke University before pursuing his medical education at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Subsequently, he underwent rigorous training at renowned institutions, including Stanford and Johns Hopkins, for his Internal Medicine residency and Cardiology fellowship.

Dr. Leef's unwavering commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements and his passion for optimizing heart health further solidify My Cardiologist's reputation as a trusted destination for cutting-edge cardiovascular care.

"I am thrilled to be part of this exceptional team, contributing my expertise to optimize patient outcomes and improve heart health," expressed Dr. Leef enthusiastically. "Together, we will work tirelessly to provide personalized care, address cardiac conditions, and promote overall wellness in our community."

As part of its ongoing commitment to patient care, the MyCardiologist Boynton Beach, FL location is expanding to meet the growing demand for cardiovascular services. This expansion means increased availability and enhanced convenience for patients seeking top-quality cardiac care. Same-day appointments further exemplify their commitment to providing accessible and timely care for patients' cardiovascular needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. George Leef to our team," said Dr. Harry Aldrich, President at MyCardiologist. "His exceptional skills in cardiac CT imaging and his dedication to personalized patient care align perfectly with our mission and philosophy. With Dr. Leef on board, MyCardiologist continues to set a new standard for exceptional, forward-thinking cardiovascular care in the Boynton Beach community."

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. George Leef at MyCardiologist's Boynton Beach location, please contact:

Boynton Beach

2609 Woolbright Rd

Suite 4A

Boynton Beach, FL 33436

Tel: 954-727-4091

info@mycardiologist.com

About MyCardiologist:

MyCardiologist is a premier provider of cardiovascular care in South Florida. With a focus on excellence, wellness, and prevention, the practice offers comprehensive cardiac services to patients, including specialized diagnostic testing and treatments. Comprised of a team of highly skilled physicians, MyCardiologist is committed to delivering exceptional patient care through personalized attention and state-of-the-art technology. To learn more, visit www.mycardiologist.com.