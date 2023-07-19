Smart Pharmaceutical Factory Technologies Market is Booming and Exhibit a CAGR of 20.24% to 2031 | Latest InsightAce Report

Jersey City, NJ, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Pharmaceutical Factory Technologies Market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 20.24% during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical production processes can be greatly streamlined by using automated technologies and robotics. They can complete repetitive activities quickly, precisely, and efficiently, which lowers human error and boosts productivity. Material handling, medicine formulation, packaging, labeling, and quality control can all be done using automated methods. The manufacturing process for pharmaceuticals produces enormous volumes of data.



Pharmaceutical firms can gain useful insights from this data thanks to cutting-edge data analytics and AI solutions, which improve decision-making, process optimization, and R&D activities. Governments all over the world are putting policies into place and launching efforts to encourage the pharmaceutical industry to use smart manufacturing technologies. These programs are designed to boost competition, raise healthcare quality, and bolster regulatory observance. Government incentives and support may have a big impact on the market expansion for smart pharmaceutical industrial technology.





Moreover, cost-effectiveness, quality assurance, digital transformation, and regulatory compliance are the driving forces behind the market for smart pharmaceutical manufacturing technology. Pharmaceutical firms are able to optimize their processes, raise the quality of their products, and maintain their competitiveness in a changing market owing to the implementation of these technologies.

Recent Developments:

In June 2021, Two new PolyJet 3D printers, the Stratasys J35 Pro and the Stratasys J55 Prime, as well as new software for research and packaging prototyping, was introduced by Stratasys Ltd. Additionally; it unveiled a medical 3D printer that, by integrating numerous applications into a single system, raises the bar for healthcare organizations and manufacturers of medical devices.

List of Prominent Players in the Smart Pharmaceutical Factory Technologies Market:

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Company

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Werum IT Solutions GmbH (part of Körber AG)

Optel Group

Smart Pharmaceutical Factory Technologies Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 20.24 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered Product Type, Technology Type, Application, And End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; South East Asia





Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

To remain competitive in the market, pharmaceutical firms have to increase their operational effectiveness. Automation, robots, and digital solutions made possible by smart factory technologies streamline processes, cut down on manual labor, and boost production as a whole. The adoption of smart pharmaceutical factory technologies is facilitated by these technologies' ability to streamline production processes, cut costs, and reduce downtime.

Pharmaceutical production has undergone a transformation thanks to the ongoing developments in technologies like automation, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and data analytics. To meet the changing industrial needs, which are what is driving the use of smart technologies, it is essential to be able to automate and integrate various processes, monitor vital metrics, and assure traceability.

Challenges:

The cost of implementing smart pharmaceutical industry technology might be high both at the outset and over time. Companies need to invest in robotics, data analytics tools, advanced automation systems, and infrastructure enhancements. Some businesses, particularly smaller ones, may be discouraged from implementing these technologies due to the hefty upfront expenses. Additionally, organizations frequently need to undergo a considerable culture shift in order to implement smart industrial technologies.

The adoption process can be hampered by resistance to change, ignorance of new technology, and concern about them. Moreover, it can be challenging and complicated to integrate smart manufacturing technology with current legacy systems and machinery.

Regional Trends:

The North America Smart Pharmaceutical Factory Technologies Market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The region focuses a great emphasis on innovation and technological breakthroughs in addition to having a well-established pharmaceutical industry. The market has grown steadily as a result of factors like the requirement for operational effectiveness, quality assurance, and legal compliance.

Companies in the area make significant investments in R&D projects to create novel treatments, manufacturing techniques, and pharmaceuticals. Governments in North America offer encouragement and support for the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in a variety of sectors, including the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical businesses are encouraged to invest in smart manufacturing technology through funding programs, tax incentives, and grants, which stimulate market expansion.





Segmentation of Smart Pharmaceutical Factory Technologies Market-

By Product Type

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Automation Systems

Analytical and Monitoring Systems

Others

By Technology Type-

IoT

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Big Data Analytics

Robotics and Automation

Others

By Application-

Drug Discovery and Development

Manufacturing and Production

Quality Control and Compliance

Others

By End-User-

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

CMOs

Research Institutes and Academia

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

