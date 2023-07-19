Bitget Introduces New Fiat Gateway with Advcash for Enhanced Trading Experience

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Advcash , a prominent payment platform, to introduce a new fiat gateway service. This strategic partnership empowers Bitget users to conveniently deposit Russian Rubles (RUB) and Ukrainian Hryvnias (UAH) via Advcash, facilitating frictionless cryptocurrency trading.

Recognizing the growing demand for fiat onramps and offramps within the cryptocurrency industry, Bitget places great emphasis on providing users with secure and efficient fund management options. By joining forces with Advcash, a trusted and reliable fiat gateway service, Bitget enables users to enjoy a seamless experience when it comes to depositing and withdrawing funds.

Through this integration, Bitget users gain the ability to easily deposit RUB or UAH directly into their Bitget accounts, expediting the process of engaging in cryptocurrency trading. Eliminating the need for multiple transfers between platforms, this collaboration aims to enhance convenience and user-friendliness, allowing Bitget users to capitalize on the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency markets.



"Bitget is committed to providing our users with a seamless and user-friendly trading experience," said Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "Partnering with Advcash allows us to expand our fiat gateway services and offer our users a convenient way to deposit funds directly into their Bitget accounts. This collaboration aligns with our mission to enhance accessibility and drive the adoption of cryptocurrencies."



To celebrate this milestone partnership, Bitget is excited to offer its users an extraordinary opportunity to earn substantial rewards. Users who deposit RUB or UAH via Advcash and actively participate in trading activities on Bitget will qualify for 70,000 USDT giveaway program . This initiative not only underscores Bitget's commitment to appreciating its users but also showcases the platform's dedication to delivering value-added services.

Bitget remains dedicated to continuous innovation and platform enhancement to meet the evolving needs of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The partnership with Advcash represents the continuous efforts in expanding Bitget's fiat gateway services and elevating the overall trading experience for its users. By forging this alliance, Bitget aims to solidify its position in the market and reaffirm its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Earlier this month, Bitget has also launched an AI-powered feature for its Grid Trading strategies , and Martingale Strategies AI in June. The company is actively incorporating AI technology, alongside with other product advancements, to help traders generate more robust strategies and maximize their returns in a safe manner.



Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

