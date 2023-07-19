Membrane Separation Materials Market to Hit US$ 18,722.73 Mn By 2030 | Analyzed Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global M embrane S eparation M aterials M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The factors such as the increasing development of new pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, growth in the investment of new food & beverage projects, and others are accelerating the demand for membrane separation materials, which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth. In addition, the rising development of a new range of membrane separation materials product categories will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the membrane separation materials market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 18,722.73 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 12,684.00 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of membrane separation materials in the water and wastewater industry, which is proliferating global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the membrane separation materials market.

Membrane separation materials are an ideal option for water and wastewater treatment plants as it is utilized in microfiltration processes. The use of membrane separation materials in the microfiltration processes leads to low operating pressure, superior cost-effectiveness, and others. For instance, in August 2022, Ahousaht First Nation completed the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in Canada. Therefore, the growth in water and wastewater treatment plants is boosting the demand for membrane separation materials to ensure mild operating conditions, which, is accelerating the market growth.

Membrane separation materials are deployed in the reverse osmosis process in food and beverage manufacturing facilities to eliminate pathogens, chemicals, and other suspended particles from water. The factors such as increasing investments in new food and beverage manufacturing plants are expected to foster the demand for membrane separation materials, which, in turn, will create a potential growth opportunity for the market at the global level.

Global Membrane Separation Materials Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 18,722.73 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 5.1% By Type Polymers, Ceramics, Metals, and Others By End-use Industry Water and Wastewater, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players BASF SE, Solvay S.A., Arkema AG, DuPont, 3M, Daikin Chemicals, Chemours Company, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Hyflux Ltd., and Corning Incorporated

Global Membrane Separation Materials Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the polymers segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Polymer materials have several beneficial features such as excellent strength, higher resilience, resistance to corrosion, superior transparency, and others. These characteristics of polymers enhance the operation simplicity, high selectivity, low energetic requirement, excellent stability, and others. As a result, the polymer is frequently utilized in membrane separation for various end-use industries, including pharmaceuticals, water and wastewater treatment, and others. Thus, due to the above-mentioned benefits of polymers, their adoption is increasing in membrane separation, thereby favoring the revenue growth of the segment.

Based on End-use Industry, the water and wastewater segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. The membrane separation materials are employed in the membrane separation processes, including reverse osmosis (RO), microfiltration (MF), and others to purify wastewater and eliminate hazardous substances from drinking water. Key trends such as increasing government initiatives, stringent regulatory framework for wastewater, rising investments in wastewater treatment plants, and others are driving the growth of the water and wastewater industry. Therefore, the growth of the water and wastewater industry is accelerating the membrane separation material market growth.

Based on Region, in the year 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. This is due to the growth of various end-use industries such as water and wastewater, pharmaceuticals, and others. For instance, India's largest wastewater treatment facility Okhla Waste Water Treatment Plant is expected to be operational in the 3rd quarter of 2023. Thus, the growth of the industries such as water and wastewater, pharmaceuticals, and many more in the Asia Pacific region is proliferating the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research, BASF SE, Solvay S.A., Arkema AG, and DuPont are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of membrane separation materials. Further, the membrane separation materials market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand from the food and beverage industry, especially in the regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing the development of new pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities will boost the demand for membrane separation materials in the upcoming years, thereby anticipated to increase the competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Toray Industries, Inc., a Japan-based manufacturer of materials launched a polymeric separation membrane module. Thus, the development of a new range of products will drive the growth of the market.

Key Market Takeaways

The global membrane separation materials market size is estimated to exceed USD 18,722.73 million by 2030 with an astonishing CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share at 38.50% and was valued at USD 4,883.34 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 7,241.95 million in 2030. Moreover, in Asia Pacific, China accounted for the highest market share of 26.50% during the base year of 2022.

Based on type, the polymers segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the membrane separation materials market statistics in 2022.

In the context of end-use Industry, the water and wastewater segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of membrane separation materials market statistics during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to boost the market demand for membrane separation materials with the highest CAGR due to the increasing investments in new pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in countries such as Germany, France, and others.

List of Major Global Membrane Separation Materials Market:

BASF SE

Solvay S.A.

Arkema AG

DuPont

3M

Daikin Chemicals

Chemours Company

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Hyflux Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Global Membrane Separation Materials Market Segmentation:

By Type Polymers Ceramics Metals Others

By End-use Industry Water and Wastewater Food and Beverage Pharmaceuticals Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Membrane Separation Materials Market Report

What was the market size of the membrane separation materials industry in 2022?

- In 2022, the market size of membrane separation materials was USD 12,684.00 million

What will be the potential market valuation for the membrane separation materials industry by 2030?

- In 2030, the market size of membrane separation materials will be expected to reach USD 18,722.73 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the membrane separation materials market?

- Rising adoption of membrane separation materials in water and wastewater treatment plants

What is the dominating segment in the membrane separation materials market by type?

- In 2022, the polymers segment accounted for the highest market share of 38.55% in the overall membrane separation materials market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is the dominating region in the membrane separation materials market?

- Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in the overall membrane separation materials market.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/membrane-separation-materials-market

