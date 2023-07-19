Mobile Application Testing Solution Market to Hit US$ 24,305.30 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 20.3%

New York, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report “Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 5,709.72 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 24,305.30 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.3%.

A mobile application testing solution (MATS) refers to a comprehensive set of tools, processes, and methodologies designed to evaluate the functionality, performance, and security of mobile applications across various devices and operating systems. MATS involves testing the application's features, identifying bugs or defects, and ensuring that the app meets the desired quality standards before being released to end-users.

The increasing adoption of mobile application testing solutions to identify vulnerabilities by safeguarding user privacy and enhancing data protection serves as the key driver for the market growth. Additionally, the ability of MATS to prevent cyberattacks by offering advanced protection namely runtime application self-protection (RASP), mobile data encryption, and code obfuscation is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, mobile application testing solutions also employ techniques including penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, and code analysis to identify security loopholes and vulnerabilities, thus contributing significantly in accelerating the market growth. For instance, in April 2023, Appdome, Inc. launched Build-2Secure Jenkins Plugin to automate and improve the functioning of mobile applications. The advanced automated testing solution is designed to provide runtime application self-protection (RASP), anti-fraud, code obfuscation, and on-device anti-malware solutions to users, hence contributing remarkably in fueling the market growth.

Moreover, the emergence of advanced technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is expected to create opportunities for market growth. AI and ML algorithms analyze vast amounts of data to automatically generate test cases, reducing the manual effort required for test creation. In addition, mobile application testing solutions enhance test efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase test coverage by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning. However, security concerns associated with mobile application testing solutions are restraining the market growth.

Key Players: Appdome, Inc., Capgemini, Cognizant Technology Solution Corp., pCloudy, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SmartBear Software, Symantec Corporation, Wipro Limited
Type: Automated Testing and Interactive Testing
Platform: iOS, Android, and Windows
Device: Smartphone and Tablet
End-User: Residential and Corporate
Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Mobile Application Testing Solution Market Growth Drivers:

Rising adoption of smartphones is driving the growth of the mobile application testing solution market to ensure the reliability and performance of mobile applications.

Increasing demand of mobile application testing solutions due to the growing m-commerce is propelling the market growth.

Growing adoption of mobile application testing solutions to identify vulnerabilities by safeguarding user privacy and enhancing data protection is accelerating the market growth.

Restraints

Security concerns associated with mobile application testing solution is restraining the market growth.

Presence of alternatives including cloud-based testing solutions to offer improved performance at an affordable cost is hampering the market growth.

Opportunities

Emergence of advanced technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) creates opportunities for the market growth.

Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the automated testing solutions segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 owing to the ability to offer significant advantages in terms of efficiency and speed. Automated solutions execute test cases much faster than manual testing, leading to reduced testing cycles and faster time-to-market for mobile applications. Additionally, automated testing also allows for parallel testing across multiple devices and platforms, further enhancing efficiency and speed. Moreover, the solutions are also responsible to streamline the testing of cybersecurity features in mobile apps, further contributing to the growth of the automated testing solutions segment.

Based on Platform, the Android segment offered substantial shares to the global mobile application testing solution market in the year 2022 as Android is the most widely used mobile operating system. In addition, Android operates on a wide range of devices, offering a high degree of device fragmentation. Android has numerous device models, screen sizes, resolutions, and hardware configurations running on different versions of the operating system. The fragmentation poses unique testing challenges that raise the demand for advanced mobile application testing solutions to check the functionality of mobile applications, thus contributing remarkably to the growth of the Android segment.

Based on Device, smartphones hold the maximum share to the market growth in the year 2022 as smartphones are considered the primary device for accessing mobile applications, with the majority of the population relying on smartphones for various tasks. The increasing adoption of smartphones raises the demand for advanced mobile application testing solutions to ensure the compatibility and performance of mobile applications. Additionally, smartphones support various operating systems namely Android, iOS, and Windows Mobile. Each operating system has unique features and capabilities that further increase the need for comprehensive testing solutions to ensure the quality and functionality of mobile applications across different operating systems. In conclusion, the increasing adoption of smartphones is driving the growth of the mobile application testing solution market to ensure the functionality and performance of mobile applications.

Based on End-User, the corporate segment offered substantial shares to the global mobile application testing solution market in the year 2022 as mobile application testing solutions are utilized in identifying and rectifying various security checks to improve productivity and also to streamline the operations in organizations. In addition, automated testing solutions also enable enterprises to increase operational efficiency, reduce costs and improve security, thus contributing remarkably in spurring the growth of the mobile application testing solution market.

Based on Region, North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the mobile application testing solution market in 2022 owing to the advanced technological landscape. The region is a hub for technological innovation, with a strong presence of leading technology companies, research institutions, and skilled professionals. The advanced technological infrastructure is fostering the development and adoption of mobile application testing solutions, positioning North America as a leader in the market. Moreover, the region encompasses renowned technology companies namely Apple Inc., Applause App Quality, Inc., and Google LLC that have a major influence on the mobile app ecosystem. Consequently, the vibrant app development sector is driving the demand for mobile application testing solutions, as developers prioritize ensuring the quality and performance of the applications.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Appdome, Inc. partnered with GitLab Inc. to improve the security of mobile applications by installing anti-cheat, anti-fraud, and anti-malware solutions for both Android and iOS applications.

In September 2022, pCloudy announced a strategic partnership with VALTES Co., Ltd, to expand the company’s mobile application testing solution portfolio in Japan.

Key Market Highlights

The global mobile application testing solution market size is estimated to reach USD 24,305.30 Million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR 20.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, the mobile application testing solution is divided based on the type into automated testing and interactive testing.

In the context of the platform, the market is separated into iOS, Android, and Windows.

The device segment of the mobile application testing solution is classified into smartphone and tablet.

In the context of end-user, the market is categorized into residential and corporate.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in mobile application testing solutions.

List of Major Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, and business strategies. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Appdome, Inc.

Capgemini

Cognizant Technology Solution Corp.

pCloudy

CA Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SmartBear Software

Symantec Corporation

Wipro Limited

Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market Segmentation:

By Type Automated Testing Interactive Testing

By Platform iOS Android Windows

By Device Smartphone Tablet

By End-User Residential Corporate



Key Questions Covered in the Mobile Application Testing Solution Market Report

What will be the potential market valuation for the mobile application testing solution market by 2030?

- The market valuation for the mobile application testing solution is expected to be approximately USD 24,305.30 Million by 2030 owing to the increasing adoption of testing solutions to ensure the functionality and performance of mobile devices across various operating systems.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the mobile application testing solution market's growth in the coming years?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid digital transformation in Asia Pacific countries including China, Japan, and India. In addition, the increasing adoption of smartphones and expanding internet connectivity are creating immense opportunities for mobile application development and adoption.

Which segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- iOS will register the fastest CAGR and the growth of the market is endorsed by strict quality standards and a rigorous review process for accepting applications by Apple App Store. In addition, iOS ensures a higher level of app quality, stability, and security compared to other platforms.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the mobile application testing solution market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

- Automated testing solutions dominate the market owing to the ability of automated testing solutions to offer significant advantages in terms of efficiency and speed. Automated solutions execute test cases much faster than manual testing, leading to reduce testing cycles and faster time-to-market for mobile applications.

