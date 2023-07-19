Macerich to Welcome High-End Fitness Concept ‘Club Studio’ to Santa Monica Place

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macerich (NYSE: MAC ), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced that high-end fitness concept Club Studio is coming to Santa Monica Place. The 48,000-square-foot Club Studio replaces the first level of the former Bloomingdale’s location at the property.



Club Studio will be located on level one below ARTE MUSEUM – the 50,000-square-foot, immersive art phenomenon set to open in 2024 in the former ArcLight Cinemas location on level three – advancing Macerich’s planned repurposing of the full former department store and theater space. Macerich expects to announce an exciting complementary use for the second level within the coming months.

“Club Studio adds a terrific new use to our slate of top-drawing retail, dining and entertainment experiences at Santa Monica Place,” said Doug Healey, Senior Executive Vice President, Leasing, Macerich. “We’ve seen proof of how symbiotic, high-end fitness uses add traffic and energy from early mornings to late evenings at our top Regional Town Centers. Club Studio is an outstanding fitness brand with a very loyal and growing clientele, and we are very pleased to welcome them to Santa Monica Place.”

Club Studio offers innovative classes with premier instructors and top-tier trainers. Key design elements are emphasized through a variety of class selections, state-of-the-art amenities, and some of the best equipment in the industry. Club Studio members will thrive in this thoughtfully designed environment that fosters both physical and mental well-being. Members will recognize a sense of community that is manifested through visionary and sophisticated design and will be inspired to reach for, achieve, and ultimately surpass their personal fitness goals.

Club Studio features five unique boutique studio rooms: CS4, Box, Ride, Hot Yoga and Reformer Pilates. The club also features a dedicated recovery space complete with full-body Cryotherapy and Red light therapy for athletic recovery and muscle repair and access to massage rollers, and compression therapy precisely designed to adapt powerful vibration and pressure to the body’s unique physiology. The club also includes steam rooms, infrared saunas, and towels. Personal training and studio one-on-one sessions, a high-end juice bar and a retail store are also available to members – along with ample and convenient parking.

“Great access and parking are key components of the exceptional value we always strive to provide our members and Santa Monica Place virtuously sits in distinct possession of both. Club Studio aims to provide a top-quality fitness experience that is convenient for its members, and Santa Monica Place aligns with that vision, said Bill Horner, SVP Chief Real Estate Officer. “The vibrant atmosphere and lively community create a dynamic backdrop for our club, and we are confident that Club Studio will quickly become a sought-after destination for fitness, wellness, and those looking for an elevated fitness experience.”

Announced in January 2023, ARTE MUSEUM is currently under construction and is expected to draw 1 million visitors annually to Santa Monica Place, which is a year-round magnet for international and domestic visitors and affluent locals in this perennially strong Southern California beach city. Adding to the list of top-drawing attractions coming to the third level at Santa Monica Place, is the highly anticipated Din Tai Fung. Known for “the world’s greatest dumplings,” Din Tai Fung will open in a prime, 10,615-square-foot, indoor-outdoor location with ocean views across from ARTE MUSEUM.

About Club Studio:

Club Studio is a cutting-edge fitness experience that brings state-of-the-art amenities and boutique fitness classes together in one gym. To learn more about Club Studio's growth, visit clubstudiofitness.com and follow Club Studio on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading the mobile app.

About Fitness International:

Fitness International, LLC is one of the fastest-growing health club chains in the U.S., with over 700 locations across 27 U.S. states and Canada. Operating the brand names LA Fitness, Esporta Fitness, City Sports Club, and Club Studio, the company’s mission is to help as many people as possible achieve the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by creating a nationwide network of health clubs, offering its members the widest range of amenities and the friendliest service at an affordable price. To learn more about Fitness International’s growth, visit lafitness.com, esportafitness.com, citysportsfitness.com and clubstudiofitness.com. Follow Fitness International on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading its mobile apps.

About Santa Monica Place

Located steps away from the Pacific Ocean, the unique, all-outdoor Santa Monica Place is home to Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Rolex, Nike, Tonal, All Saints and Hugo Boss, plus dozens more shops and an inspired collection of restaurants and entertainment experiences including True Food Kitchen, The Cheesecake Factory, LouLou and more. For more information, please visit Santa Monica Place | Home .

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers, many of which contain mixed uses. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for eight consecutive years (2015-2022). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com .

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

