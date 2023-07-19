GWSO Invited to Apply for Exclusive Government Grants Program

Temecula, CA , July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: GWSO) and AQST-USA, a developer of hydrogen production technologies, today announced that they have been invited, and submitted a pitch proposal for federal grants from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to support the development of EcoHydroGen©.

EcoHydroGen© is a revolutionary new technology that produces on-demand hydrogen and electricity generation system that can be used in a variety of applications, including transportation, power generation, and industrial use. The technology is based on a unique electrochemical process that is highly efficient and environmentally friendly.

The NSF is a highly selective agency that only funds projects with the potential to make significant advances in science and technology. Only fifty two organizations have been awarded a phase one grant through NSF in 2023. In addition to the NSF, GWSO and AQST-USA are also pursuing other interest opportunities from government agencies. And in conjunction with the recent announcement that the Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), offered the availability of $750 million for research, development, and demonstration efforts to dramatically reduce the cost of clean hydrogen, the company is very confident that it will be able to secure the necessary funding to bring EcoHydroGen© to market.

“This invitation is the culmination of a lot of hard work by our team, and now that we have submitted a pitch to the NSF we expect to submit to more government agencies. The doors are beginning to open for us.” Stated Michael Pollastro CEO GWSO

“We are honored to have been invited to present our proposal to the NSF,” said Raymond Caldas, CEO AQST-USA, LLC. “This is a significant endorsement of our technology and our team, and it demonstrates the potential of EcoHydroGen© to make a real difference in the fight against climate change.”

“We believe that EcoHydroGen© has the potential to be a major commercial success,” said Caldas. “The green sector is growing rapidly, and there is a significant demand for clean and efficient hydrogen production technologies. We are confident that we will be able to secure the funding we need to bring EcoHydroGen© to market and make a significant impact on the fight against climate change.”

Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company’s mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

